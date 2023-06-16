Today's Al Roker Reflects on Health Scares in Emotional Father's Day Tribute

Al Roker has weathered an extremely difficult year.
Following multiple health scares and hospitalizations since last fall, the longtime Today weatherman has a new lease on life—especially when it comes to his outlook on parenting his three adult children Courtney, Nicholas and Leila.
"You're living your life and you're thinking everything's great, then all of a sudden a health event happens," Roker shared during a June 16 Father's Day segment on the NBC morning show. "It's funny, it was the first time that I had this vulnerability about being a father. You want to be that strength that they need. And when you're in a hospital bed and you can barely get up, there's this part of you that almost doesn't want them to see you like that."
Chatting with fellow Today fathers Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Willie Geist, Daly asked Roker how fatherhood has changed for him since recovering from blood clots and undergoing an unrelated knee surgery.
"It's something that I've been dealing with in that I'm going to be 69 this year—my dad was 69 when he died," he shared. "So, it's a weird feeling. It's like am I going to beat the over under?"
Roker's co-workers comforted the star, with Melvin assuring Roker, "With all you've been through, you're going to live to at least 90. You got a bunch of new parts."
The emotional admission prompted Melvin to ponder of Roker's kids, "I wonder if almost losing you has made them appreciate you more."
Carson joked in response, "We'll find out on Father's Day," to which Roker replied with a laugh, "That's right!"
In November, Roker was admitted to the hospital for blood clots in his leg and lungs. And although he was sent home for Thanksgiving, he was back in the hospital days later due to complications with his recovery.
Roker finally made his Today return in January, but unfortunately had to take another leave of absence for a total knee replacement surgery that took place on May 9 and required three weeks of recovery.
Today airs weekday mornings on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)