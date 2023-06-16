Today's Al Roker Reflects on Health Scares in Emotional Father's Day Tribute

Watch : Al Roker's Emotional Return to TODAY After Hospitalization

Al Roker has weathered an extremely difficult year.

Following multiple health scares and hospitalizations since last fall, the longtime Today weatherman has a new lease on life—especially when it comes to his outlook on parenting his three adult children Courtney, Nicholas and Leila.

"You're living your life and you're thinking everything's great, then all of a sudden a health event happens," Roker shared during a June 16 Father's Day segment on the NBC morning show. "It's funny, it was the first time that I had this vulnerability about being a father. You want to be that strength that they need. And when you're in a hospital bed and you can barely get up, there's this part of you that almost doesn't want them to see you like that."

Chatting with fellow Today fathers Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Willie Geist, Daly asked Roker how fatherhood has changed for him since recovering from blood clots and undergoing an unrelated knee surgery.