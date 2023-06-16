Kate Mara Gives Sweet Update on Motherhood After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch : Jamie Bell Reveals Ideal Date Night With Kate Mara

Kate Mara is holding up the mirror and reflecting on life as a mother of two.

"It's the best," the actress, who stars in the new season of Black Mirror, exclusively told E! News. "I was very pregnant while we were filming this episode with my little boy. So, it's cool to watch 'cause in every scene I think to myself, 'Oh, there's at least two of us in this scene.'"

Kate announced the arrival of her and husband Jamie Bell's baby boy about seven months ago. "Had a baby a week ago," she on Instagram Nov. 17 alongside a picture of the newborn's toes. "Here are his feet."

The newborn joins Kate and Jamie's 4-year-old daughter. However, the couple have yet to publicly reveal the name of either child. The Rocketman actor also shares 9-year-old son Jack with ex Evan Rachel Wood.

Motherhood isn't the only new chapter Kate is celebrating. As noted, the Fantastic Four alum also appears in season six of Black Mirror after the Netflix series' four-year hiatus.