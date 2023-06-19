Ditch Drying Matte Formulas and Get $108 Worth of Estée Lauder 12-Hour Lipsticks for $46

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No one wants to touch up their makeup throughout the day. Who has time for that? Not me. All I want is a long-lasting lipstick that doesn't feel heavy or drying on my lips. is that so much to ask for? Apparently, it is since that's been a tough product to find. Thankfully, the Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color really comes through.
The Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color delivers 12 hours of wear with a velvet matte finish that actually feels soft on my lips. It has a super lightweight texture that feels like a hydrating powder on my lips. It's formulated with Moringa Butter and Hyaluronic Acid for an ultra-comfortable wear.
For a limited time, QVC shoppers can get three Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Colors for just $46. If you bought these from another site, it would cost $108. Kiss drying, uncomfortable matte lipsticks goodbye and elevate your makeup with this velvety soft trio.
Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color Trio
All you need is one swipe for a long-lasting dose of color. If you bought these lipsticks from another site, it would cost $108. Don't miss this deal.
Shoppers cannot get enough of these matte lipsticks. Check out the rave reviews.
Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color Reviews
A shopper said, "I love this lipstick so much, it feels really nice and smooth and it lasts a long time and it's not dry at all like other matte lipsticks."
Another shared, "It is a lovely matte lipstick with velvety texture. It lasts long and stays beautifully on the lips for the entire day!"
Someone wrote, "Beautiful summer velvety matt lip color. I love the look and feel of this velvety whipped matt color. The sweet tart shade is perfect for summer."
A reviewer said, "Matte lipstick for glamorous and velvety lips. The texture sculpts and smooths ensuring pure color."
"Love love love! It is velvety smooth, weightless and non-sticky as per the product details. The texture feels amazing and love the colour," a shopper wrote.
If you're looking for more great buys, don't miss this $28 deal on $141 worth of Peter Thomas Roth face masks.