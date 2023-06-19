Ditch Drying Matte Formulas and Get $108 Worth of Estée Lauder 12-Hour Lipsticks for $46

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No one wants to touch up their makeup throughout the day. Who has time for that? Not me. All I want is a long-lasting lipstick that doesn't feel heavy or drying on my lips. is that so much to ask for? Apparently, it is since that's been a tough product to find. Thankfully, the Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color really comes through.

The Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color delivers 12 hours of wear with a velvet matte finish that actually feels soft on my lips. It has a super lightweight texture that feels like a hydrating powder on my lips. It's formulated with Moringa Butter and Hyaluronic Acid for an ultra-comfortable wear.

For a limited time, QVC shoppers can get three Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Colors for just $46. If you bought these from another site, it would cost $108. Kiss drying, uncomfortable matte lipsticks goodbye and elevate your makeup with this velvety soft trio.