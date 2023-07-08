A Complete Timeline of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Messy Split and Surprising Reconciliation

"I asked, I believed, I received."
Who knew when Kim Zolciak uttered that tagline in season five of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she would be talking about requesting a divorce from Kroy Biermann? The Don't Be Tardy star and her NFL player husband shocked the Bravo world when they broke up after 11 years of marriage. Kim and Kroy—who share Kroy Biermann Jr., 11, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann, in addition to Kim's two oldest daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21—both filed for divorce in May.
And, ahead of the hearing on their case, which was scheduled for later this month, Kim was teasing their storyline—posting cryptic messages on social media about relationships and stepping out sans wedding ring.
So, yeah, Kim and Kroy's divorce drama has been messy, but even the most ardent Bravo fan couldn't have predicted what happened on July 7: The couple called off their divorce, with the RHOA alum filing papers to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News.
Shocked? So were viewers, having watched the pair's love story play out on Bravo.
Kim and Kroy first met at a Dancing With the Stars-themed charity event during season three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the pair got married one year later in November 2011. They went on to land their own spinoff series, Don't Be Tardy, which ended its eight-season run in 2020.
The duo even opened up their playbook to E! News last November as they marked 11 years of marriage. "If you're asking for a secret, lots of sex," Kim joked to E! "I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."
Now that they've tossed in their own, only to decide to pull it out of the ring, we're all sitting back and continuing to watch what happens:
