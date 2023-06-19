A Complete Timeline of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Increasingly Messy Split

Watch : Kim Zolciak Makes Major Public Change Amid Divorce

"I asked, I believed, I received."

Who knew when Kim Zolciak uttered that tagline in season five of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she would be talking about requesting a divorce from Kroy Biermann? The Don't Be Tardy star and her NFL player husband shocked the Bravo world when they broke up after 11 years of marriage. Kim and Kroy—who share Kroy Biermann Jr., 11, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann, in addition to Kim's two oldest daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21—both filed for divorce in May. And while a hearing on their case isn't scheduled until July, that hasn't stopped the Don't Be Tardy star from teasing their storyline—posting cryptic messages on social media about relationships and stepping out sans wedding ring.

So, yeah, Kim and Kroy's divorce drama has been messy, Kim's pal Shereé Whitfield revealing her former co-star isn't feeling peachy-keen post-breakup.

"She's not doing well," the RHOA star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live June 11. "No, she's taking it really bad."