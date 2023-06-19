A Complete Timeline of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Increasingly Messy Split

Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage on May 8 and the former Bravo couple's contentious split has proven to be reality TV-worthy ever since.

Watch: Kim Zolciak Makes Major Public Change Amid Divorce

"I asked, I believed, I received."

Who knew when Kim Zolciak uttered that tagline in season five of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she would be talking about requesting a divorce from Kroy Biermann? The Don't Be Tardy star and her NFL player husband shocked the Bravo world when they broke up after 11 years of marriage. Kim and Kroy—who share Kroy Biermann Jr., 11, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann, in addition to Kim's two oldest daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21—both filed for divorce in May. And while a hearing on their case isn't scheduled until July, that hasn't stopped the Don't Be Tardy star from teasing their storyline—posting cryptic messages on social media about relationships and stepping out sans wedding ring. 

So, yeah, Kim and Kroy's divorce drama has been messy, Kim's pal Shereé Whitfield revealing her former co-star isn't feeling peachy-keen post-breakup.

"She's not doing well," the RHOA star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live June 11. "No, she's taking it really bad."

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Cutest Pics

Viewers are pretty thrown as well, having watched the pair's love story play out on Bravo. 

Kim and Kroy first met at a Dancing With the Stars-themed charity event during season three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the pair got married one year later in November 2011. They went on to land their own spinoff series, Don't Be Tardy, which ended its eight-season run in 2020.

The duo even opened up their playbook to E! News last November as they marked 11 years of marriage. "If you're asking for a secret, lots of sex," Kim joked to E! "I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."

Now that they've tossed in their own, we're all sitting back and continuing to watch what happens:

The ring no longer meant a thing to Kim Zolciak when she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage on May 8.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple's date of separation was listed as April 30, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with the former NFL player, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—also requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, per the docs.

One day after Kim's filing, Kroy made his own custody play when he also submitted a request for sole legal and physical custody of their four children. 

Per legal documents obtained by E! News, Kim was served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over 30 days.

While both stars were still residing in their Georgia home when they announced their divorce, Kroy asked in his filing to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the property as well as any others he purchased while they were married.

On May 16, the Don't Be Tardy star filed a motion requesting her ex undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids. Per the docs, Kim requested a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children. She also asks that Kroy not cut his hair before the screening.

Kroy has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

 

On the same day she filed her request, Kim shared a cryptic message about relationships on social media.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.

Kim took to Instagram to share another arcane message about relationships on May 24

A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you." Below the quote in all caps Kim wrote, "Read that again..."

The couple's contentious split has not only taken their fans by surprise, but also Kim and Kroy's former boss Andy Cohen.

"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 9. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."

Amid the divorce drama, Kim's eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana—who Kroy legally adopted after marrying the Bravolebrity—penned messages to their mom for her 53rd birthday.

"You are the strongest woman I know!!!" Ariana wrote alongside an Instagram Stories snap of her and her mom at the beach on May 19. "Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53."

As for Brielle, she shared a photo of herself alongside her mom drinking wine to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"

Weeks after filing for divorce, Kim made things Instagram official by dropping her married name from her social media platforms.

Kim debuted her new handle while teasing her return to RHOA. Alongside a photo of her posing with fellow series originals Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Sherée Whitfield, Kim wrote in the June 8 post, "See you soon."

