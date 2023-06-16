NFL Star Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Dead at 28

Watch : NFL Legend Turned Actor Jim Brown Dies at 87

The football community is mourning a sudden loss.

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has died. He was 28.

A former college football player himself, Ray was honored by several family members on social media, including his younger brother Rahsaan Lewis.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote in an emotional message on June 15. "A true angel. I pray your at peace now because I know how much you was really hurting."

"I don't and I won't ever have the words man, 'cause this pain right here..." he continued. "I love you, I love you, I love you."

Reflecting on how he'll continue to honor Ray by sharing memories of them together, he added, "Just watch over us all big bruh. Be our guardian. I promise, I'll make you smile and proud."

Ray's sister Diaymon Lewis also posted a moving tribute to her late brother, who had celebrated his 28th birthday on June 5 just weeks before his death.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. Fly high baby.