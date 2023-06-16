NFL Star Ray Lewis Mourns Death of Son Ray Lewis III at 28

The football community is mourning a sudden loss.
Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has died. He was 28.
A former college football player himself, Ray was honored by several family members on social media, including his younger brother Rahsaan Lewis.
"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote in an emotional message on June 15. "A true angel. I pray your at peace now because I know how much you was really hurting."
"I don't and I won't ever have the words man, 'cause this pain right here..." he continued. "I love you, I love you, I love you."
Reflecting on how he'll continue to honor Ray by sharing memories of them together, he added, "Just watch over us all big bruh. Be our guardian. I promise, I'll make you smile and proud."
Ray's sister Diaymon Lewis also posted a moving tribute to her late brother, who had celebrated his 28th birthday on June 5 just weeks before his death.
"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. Fly high baby.
Details of Ray's death are unknown at this time. E! News has reached out to reps for his father, Ray Lewis, and has not heard back.
Ray is also survived by his mother Taytana McCall, as well as brothers Rayshad Lewis and Ralin Lewis and sister Kaitlin Lewis.
Ray played college football at the University of Miami before transferring to Coastal Carolina University, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program. His career there was cut short in 2016 when he was dismissed from the team and university after being indicted by a South Carolina grand jury on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault. The charges were eventually dropped by law enforcement after an investigation.
Ray then finished his undergraduate athletic career as a Virginia Union Panther at Virginia Union University in 2017. Following Ray's passing, Virginia Union Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland shared a few words in his honor. "Great young man and a better teammate," he told TMZ. "The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."
Following his college career, he played indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs in 2021, during which he spoke about stepping out of his father's shadow.
"I was born into a situation that's perceived by everyone the way they want to perceive it. It's always just, ‘Son of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis,'" Ray told Gilette News Record in October of that year. "I have my own identity now. I'm not trying to fill his shoes now. I have a different size and I have my own shoes to fill."