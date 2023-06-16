Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Part Ways With Spotify

Watch : Hear Meghan & Harry's Son Archie's First Public Words

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's partnership with Spotify is coming to an end.

The audio streaming subscription service and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's audio production company Archewell Audio announced in a statement on June 15 that "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

The news comes two and a half years after Harry and Meghan announced a multi-year partnership with Spotify in December 2020.

"As part of the partnership," Archewell Audio stated on its website, "The Duke and Duchess through Archewell Audio produce podcasts and shows that build community through shared experiences, powerful narratives, and universal values."

The couple—who'd stepped back as working members of the royal family earlier that year—soon released a holiday special, which featured a sweet cameo from their now 4-year-old son Prince Archie. And in August 2022, Meghan—who also shares 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet with Harry—premiered the first season of her podcast Archetypes.