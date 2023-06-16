Kim Kardashian Proves Her Heart Points North West With Sweet 10th Birthday Tribute

Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter North West's 10th birthday with a message on how her soul was changed when her “best friend” came into her life a decade ago.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jun 16, 2023 1:52 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKim KardashianKanye WestKardashiansCelebritiesNorth West
Watch: Kim Kardashian's New MYSTERY MAN & A Farty North West Plays a Prank

One decade ago, Kim Kardashian became a mom.

The reality star—who welcomed daughter North West with Kanye West in 2013—honored her firstborn on her 10th birthday by sharing the ultimate mother-daughter photo and a touching message. 

As seen in Kim's June 15 Instagram post, she and North gave their best pouty face expressions while sitting courtside at a Lakers game, matching in team gear with picture-perfect hairdos. Kim paired a distressed Lakers tee with icy bling and a slicked back bun, while her mini-me rocked a sporty leather jacket and two pony tails during the May 12 match.

And proving her internal compass always points North West, Kim also shared a sentimental note written to the birthday girl.

"My sweet special baby girl," the 42-year-old wrote. "I can't believe you're 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy."

photos
North West's Sassiest Moments on Social Media

Kim—who is also mom to Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4—added, "I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever." 

Fans too have been by North's side as she's grown up in the spotlight, witnessing her sass and pranks as well as her skills with makeup and gruesome prosthetics on TV and TikTok alike. So, what's next for North now that she's officially hit double digits? Perhaps her first movie premiere, as she recently landed the role of a Pomeranian named Mini in the upcoming Paw Patrol movie. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Gavin Rossdale Reveals Why He & Ex Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent

2

RHONJ Fans Won't Believe the Text Andy Cohen Got From Bo Dietl

3

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Clarifies Her "Sex Worker" Job

But before she hits the red carpet, North is celebrating her special day like any other 10 year old, recently hosting a pink-themed slumber party—at The Beverly Hills Hotel, mind you—alongside friends and family, including aunt Kourtney Kardashian and cousin Penelope Disick. The bash was complete with pink and purple balloons, Hello Kitty plushies and the most decadent treats: a cheese board, chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons.

Read on to keep up with North's best moments.

Instagram
Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
10th Birthday

Kim wished her daughter a happy 10th birthday while sitting courtside at a Lakers game. 

"My sweet special baby girl. I can't believe you're 10 years old North," she wrote on Instagram in June 2023. "My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

TikTok
Hair For It

The SKIMS founder shares an adorable video of herself doing North's hair.

TikTok
"Bound 2" Video

Kim supported North as she dressed up as dad Kanye West on TikTok while singing his "Bound 2" song, which Kim originally starred in in 2013.

Instagram
Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

Gavin Rossdale Reveals Why He & Ex Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent

2

RHONJ Fans Won't Believe the Text Andy Cohen Got From Bo Dietl

3

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Clarifies Her "Sex Worker" Job

4

Eminem’s Role in Daughter Alaina Scott’s Wedding Revealed

5

Ariana Madix Shares NSFW Sex Confession in VPR Bonus Clip