Kim Kardashian Proves Her Heart Points North West With Sweet 10th Birthday Tribute

Watch : Kim Kardashian's New MYSTERY MAN & A Farty North West Plays a Prank

One decade ago, Kim Kardashian became a mom.

The reality star—who welcomed daughter North West with Kanye West in 2013—honored her firstborn on her 10th birthday by sharing the ultimate mother-daughter photo and a touching message.

As seen in Kim's June 15 Instagram post, she and North gave their best pouty face expressions while sitting courtside at a Lakers game, matching in team gear with picture-perfect hairdos. Kim paired a distressed Lakers tee with icy bling and a slicked back bun, while her mini-me rocked a sporty leather jacket and two pony tails during the May 12 match.

And proving her internal compass always points North West, Kim also shared a sentimental note written to the birthday girl.

"My sweet special baby girl," the 42-year-old wrote. "I can't believe you're 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy."