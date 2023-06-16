Tatcha's Rare Sitewide Sale Is Here: Shop Amazing Deals on The Dewy Skin Cream, Silk Serum & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a skincare fanatic, you've probably heard of Japanese beauty line, Tatcha. From their award-winning moisturizers to their magical face serums, there's nothing quite as luxurious as splurging on a Tatcha product or two to add to your beauty routine.
That's why we're eager to report that the brand's annual sitewide Friends & Family sale is finally here, and it's on for a limited time until June 25th. Right now, you can score amazing deals on Tatcha products, from the celeb-loved Dewy Skin Cream to the top-rated Deep Cleanse gentle exfoliating cleanser. According to thousands of reviewers, Tatcha's skincare products feel incredibly nourishing and deliver amazing results. You really can't go wrong with shopping their rare sitewide sale!
Continue ahead to shop all the must-have Tatcha skincare that you can get at amazing prices right now.
The Dewy Skin Cream
You can get Tatcha's bestselling Dewy Skin Cream on sale right now. The plumping and hydrating skin cream is made with antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice, botanical extracts, hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae blend and more ultra-soothing ingredients.
The Rice Wash
If you're looking for a gentle cleanser that feels incredibly smooth on the skin, you need to try Tatcha's soft cream cleanser that's currently on sale for just $32. It's great for all skin types and helps wash away buildup and impurities without damaging the skin barrier.
The Silk Cream
If you're looking for a skincare product to tackle wrinkles and fine lines, The Silk Cream is the weightless gel moisturizer that you need to try. It's made with hydrating silk and Hadasei-3, which is a trio of Japanese superfoods that firm and tighten the skin.
The Silk Serum
This wrinkle-smoothing serum feels super lightweight and nourishing. It has silk, upcycled cranberry extract and sea fennel, which can be used as a retinol alternative. It has the smoothing perks of retinol, minus any irritation.
The Deep Cleanse
On the hunt for a gentle exfoliating cleanser? Made with natural luffa fruit and wild rose, The Deep Cleanse will do the trick. It removes dirt, minimizes excess oil production and unclogs pores. Say hello to soft, hydrated skin!
The Camellia Cleansing Oil
This cleansing oil removes waterproof makeup, melts away oils and hydrates and smooths the skin. It has over 1,700 glowing reviews, and one reviewer calls it the "best available cleansing oil in the world." Get it on sale for just $40 to see for yourself.
The Kissu Lip Mask
Nourish your lips with this leave-on jelly treatment that's currently on sale for $23. The formula is made with squalane and Japanese peach extract to restore moisture and hydrate the lips. It also comes in adorable packaging and a gold applicator.
Silken Sunscreen SPF 35
Summertime calls for stocking up on the very best sunscreens out there. This Silken Sunscreen has SPF 35, and it blends seamlessly into the skin. Not only does it offer sun protection, but it blurs out pores and has a silky-smooth feeling.
