Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Sheen Celebrates One Year Working on OnlyFans With New Photo

Watch : Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Clarifies Her "Sex Worker" Job

Sami Sheen is baring her appreciation over a career milestone.

The 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards marked her anniversary of creating content on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for containing R-rated material.

"cheers to 1 year with @onlyfans," Sami wrote on Instagram June 14 alongside a pantless photo of her wearing an OnlyFans shirt. "i'm so beyond grateful for my subs thank u for always chatting with me."

The post came days after Sami called herself a "sex worker" in a TikTok, only to later clarify that she was "not a p-star."

"I don't meet up with people," she said in a June 10 TikTok. "I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also have no judgement toward the people who do do that."

Adding that "that's just not my line of work, and that's not something I'm comfortable with doing," Sami went on to explain that she called herself a sex worker because "main source of income is from my OF. If people did their f--king research, they'd know that there's multiple forms of s-work."