Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Sheen Celebrates One Year Working on OnlyFans With New Photo

Sami Sheen is baring her appreciation over a career milestone.
The 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards marked her anniversary of creating content on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for containing R-rated material.
"cheers to 1 year with @onlyfans," Sami wrote on Instagram June 14 alongside a pantless photo of her wearing an OnlyFans shirt. "i'm so beyond grateful for my subs thank u for always chatting with me."
The post came days after Sami called herself a "sex worker" in a TikTok, only to later clarify that she was "not a p-star."
"I don't meet up with people," she said in a June 10 TikTok. "I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also have no judgement toward the people who do do that."
Adding that "that's just not my line of work, and that's not something I'm comfortable with doing," Sami went on to explain that she called herself a sex worker because "main source of income is from my OF. If people did their f--king research, they'd know that there's multiple forms of s-work."
The model joined OnlyFans last June, three months after turning 18. While her dad Charlie initially told E! News he did "not condone" the move, he later changed his mind, crediting his ex-wife Denise for illuminating "a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."
"Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure," Charlie said in a follow-up statement. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."
And for more from Sami, keep scrolling to see some of her social media photos.