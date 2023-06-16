Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Sheen Celebrates One Year Working on OnlyFans With New Photo

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen celebrated her OnlyFans anniversary, noting she was "beyond grateful" for her subscribers on the platform.

Watch: Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Clarifies Her "Sex Worker" Job

Sami Sheen is baring her appreciation over a career milestone.

The 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards marked her anniversary of creating content on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for containing R-rated material.

"cheers to 1 year with @onlyfans," Sami wrote on Instagram June 14 alongside a pantless photo of her wearing an OnlyFans shirt. "i'm so beyond grateful for my subs thank u for always chatting with me."

The post came days after Sami called herself a "sex worker" in a TikTok, only to later clarify that she was "not a p-star."

"I don't meet up with people," she said in a June 10 TikTok. "I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also have no judgement toward the people who do do that."

Adding that "that's just not my line of work, and that's not something I'm comfortable with doing," Sami went on to explain that she called herself a sex worker because "main source of income is from my OF. If people did their f--king research, they'd know that there's multiple forms of s-work."

photos
Stars With OnlyFans Accounts

The model joined OnlyFans last June, three months after turning 18. While her dad Charlie initially told E! News he did "not condone" the move, he later changed his mind, crediting his ex-wife Denise for illuminating "a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."

Instagram

"Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure," Charlie said in a follow-up statement. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

And for more from Sami, keep scrolling to see some of her social media photos.

Instagram
"Golden"

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Sami shared a glowing selfie, snapped in Los Angeles in November 2022.

Instagram
One-Year on OnlyFans

"cheers to 1 year with @onlyfans," she wrote in June 2023. "i'm so beyond grateful for my subs thank u for always chatting with me."

Instagram
Aloha State of Mind

Sami posed in front of a waterfall on a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii, in February 2023.

Instagram
'Tis the Season

Sami celebrated Christmas 2022 in Montana, where she was pictured in a Santa-inspired 'fit, teasing, "the grinch stole my clothes this year."

Instagram
Butterflyin'

"finally got my wings," she shared of her ink, just days after her 18th birthday in March 2022. 

Instagram
Vegas Baby

Sami rocked a white fringe two-piece while dancing at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas in May 2023.

Instagram
Carnival Vibes

She said she was on cloud nine during the fest.

Instagram
Coachella Style

She shared a glimpse of her Coachella 2022 'fit featuring a brown bandana and matching bra top.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The model's full outfit for Coachella 2022.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

After turning 19 years old, Sami returned to the desert for Coachella 2023, looking sporty in a pink jersey top.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Sami wore a white dress, pink Converse and sunglasses for another day of sun at Coachella 2023.

Instagram
Independence Day

She was feeling festive for July 4th with a patriotic blue bikini in 2022.

Instagram
Shower Time

In September 2022, she simply captioned this pic with the cake emoji.

