Bachelor Nation’s Kelley Flanagan Debuts New Romance After Peter Weber Breakup

Kelley Flanagan has handed out a new rose.
One month after the attorney and her on-and-off again boyfriend Peter Weber confirmed their break up, she has debuted a new romance.
Kelley took to Instagram June 15 to post a picture of herself and Ari Raptis dressed to the nines. Kelley donned a long, black evening gown with her other half matching in a black tux and bowtie. The 31-year-old simply captioned the post with three red heart emojis.
And it seems like Ari already has mom's stamp of approval.
"Great looking couple!" Connie Flanagan commented underneath her daughter's post. "Best of the lot! Guy of my dreams for my daughter….Greek, Greek, Greek! What else can I ask for! He's a dreamboat! That's my generation describing one great catch! Go get him Kelley! We're all behind you!"
Kelley's new romance comes after her relationship reached its final destination with the pilot. Peter, 31, hinted at their split while attending a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, in April. A viral video showed an esthetician at the convention quipping, "Ladies, he's still single. He's in Calgary," to which he replied, "I am. First time here."
Nine months prior to Peter's coy remarks, he and Kelley threw a curveball at Bachelor Nation fans after they were spotted out at various events, including a Chicago Cubs game in August. A month later, the pair was spotted together again at a charity gala in Florida, in honor of fellow Bachelor Nation member Tyler Cameron's late mom.
At the time, a source told E! News the pair did indeed rekindle their relationship.
"Peter and Kelley reunited a few months ago and the relationship progressed slowly over the summer," the insider shared. "They are committed to each other and are back together."
But lo and behold, the flower wilted, much like it did during Peter and Kelley's first split almost three years ago. After Kelley was sent home on Peter's season of The Bachelor, the two briefly reunited in April 2020.
What followed was a media whirlwind when the couple split in January 2021, with the former Bachelor writing in a since-deleted Instagram post, "Love is a funny thing. "It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."