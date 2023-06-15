Bachelor Nation’s Kelley Flanagan Debuts New Romance After Peter Weber Breakup

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Kelley Flanagan has handed out a new rose.

One month after the attorney and her on-and-off again boyfriend Peter Weber confirmed their break up, she has debuted a new romance.

Kelley took to Instagram June 15 to post a picture of herself and Ari Raptis dressed to the nines. Kelley donned a long, black evening gown with her other half matching in a black tux and bowtie. The 31-year-old simply captioned the post with three red heart emojis.

And it seems like Ari already has mom's stamp of approval.

"Great looking couple!" Connie Flanagan commented underneath her daughter's post. "Best of the lot! Guy of my dreams for my daughter….Greek, Greek, Greek! What else can I ask for! He's a dreamboat! That's my generation describing one great catch! Go get him Kelley! We're all behind you!"

Kelley's new romance comes after her relationship reached its final destination with the pilot. Peter, 31, hinted at their split while attending a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, in April. A viral video showed an esthetician at the convention quipping, "Ladies, he's still single. He's in Calgary," to which he replied, "I am. First time here."