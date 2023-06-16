These Drugstore Blushes Work Just as Well as Pricier Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a beauty expert or not, it's not difficult to tell the difference that blush can make in your makeup routine. A good blush can take a lackluster makeup look to glowing and radiant in just seconds.
It's no secret that there are so many amazing blushes out there, from creams and gels to powders and more. It's also no secret that a good blush can get pricey.
So, if you're in the market for a new blush but don't want to break the bank, you've come to the right place. We rounded up all the top contending drugstore blushes, and prices start at just $3. Whether you're looking to shop a pigmented cheek tint or a multi-palette with powders that can be used on the cheeks and eyes, there's a drugstore blush for everyone in this guide.
Most of the blushes in this roundup are under $10, but don't let the affordable price tags fool you. These blushes are long-wearing, pigmented, buildable and so easy to blend. Basically, they have all the coveted qualities that pricier blushes tend to have, at a fraction of the cost. Keep scrolling to shop all of our top drugstore blush picks from Maybelline, Physicians Formula, NYX and more.
The Best Drugstore Blushes:
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
This multi-stick from e.l.f. is creamy, versatile and perfectly pink. You can use a brush to apply the color to your cheeks, eyes and lips, or simply blend the seamless formula into your skin with your fingers. Over 41,000 Amazon reviewers love the multi-stick, saying it'll give your cheeks the perfect subtle glow!
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush - Strawberry Jam
How cute is this strawberry blush from Physicians Formula? The blush is made with a blend of murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter and tucuma butter, and it looks as soft as it feels. You can blend it with a brush or even with your fingers.
Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush
This silky smooth blush from Wet n Wild not only looks gorgeous, but it's also infused with jojoba oil and other vegan ingredients. It's available in three long-lasting shades, each as pretty as the next.
NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint
If you prefer a liquid formula over a powder blush, check out this soft cheek tint from NYX. The 100% vegan formula offers a lightweight feel and deep, buildable, long-lasting tint.
COVERGIRL TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Blush
This highly pigmented blush from Covergirl will give you a gorgeously flushed appearance. The bold shades are perfect for those days when you feel like getting glammed up.
Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush
This gel-cream blush from Maybelline is gorgeous, and not to mention, super affordable. It has over 14,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, and reviewers love how easy it is to apply and blend.
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Matte Monoi Blush
This Physicians Formula blush is buttery soft. The formula is made for sensitive skin, and its packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that are good for the skin. The blush has a water-resistant matte finish that makes it perfect for summer.
Revlon Photo Ready Cream Blush
This Revlon cream blush will become your new favorite. The creamy, smooth formula is buildable and lightweight. The photochromatic pigments offer the boldest, longest-lasting blush yet.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Powder Blush Palette
If you can't commit to just one blush shade, this e.l.f. blush palette is for you. It comes with four shades that can be used on your cheeks or eyes. The palette is also perfect for on-the-go use.
