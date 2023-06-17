J.Crew’s 50% Off Sale Is Your Chance To Stock Up Your Summer Wardrobe With $10 Tops, $20 Shorts, And More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No time is a better time for a shopping spree than the beginning of summer. Luckily, J.Crew has a huge sale going on right now, so you can buy all your summer essentials.
J.Crew is offering up to 50% off on summer styles for the whole family. J.Crew Factory brings it up a notch with up to 50% on everything. Make sure to use the code SUMMERLOVE at the J.Crew Factory checkout for an additional 20% off purchases $100 or more or 25% off purchases $125+.
There are so many great deals in their huge swimwear selection from bikini bottoms to rashguards to sarongs and cover-ups starting as low as $10! You also need to check out their sale on shorts, tees, and tank tops that make a great combo for the summer season. Shorts start at $20, and tank tops start at $10. Even pricier items like their dresses, jackets, and shoes are marked down, some over $100 off, so be sure to look for those discounts too!
Don't pass up this crazy summer sale! Read on for some of the best steals that J.Crew has to offer right now.
Draped Beach Sarong in Sunset Plaid
This super cute sunset sarong is one of J.Crew's best summer steals. At 50% off, you can get this skirt cover up that's perfect for the beach or pool. The bow tie and slight ruching at the front make this sarong look so stylish and effortless.
Wrapped Rattan Statement Earrings
Summer is the season of statement earrings, so check out these wrapped rattan earrings from J.Crew that are over 70% off! One shopper wrote, "Great for the summer dress."
Relaxed Boyfriend Jean In All-Day Stretch
How can you say no to this $70 off deal? This relaxed boyfriend jean is exactly the kind of pair you need in the summer. A more loose-fitting, stretchy fit is perfect for when it's a little too chilly to wear shorts, but still want bottoms that are breathable in the summer heat. You can even choose between a classic and petite fit.
Bow-Tie Linen Tank Top
This linen top is perfect if you want to spice up the classic summer tank style with bow straps and high neckline with ruched detailing. This lightweight, breezy tank is 50% off and comes in 3 colors.
Teva Original Universal Sandals
Teva sandals are go-to footwear choices for all your summer adventures from trips to the beach to quick hikes on your favorite trail. You can get this pair for 40% right now!
Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
At only $20, these linen shorts are a great summer purchase. The soft and breathable material is perfect for the hot weather, and you can choose from 10 different colors.
Strappy Tiered Midi Dress
This 60% off striped midi dress has got to be in your summer shopping bag. Dress it up for a sunny brunch or wear it as a coverup to the beach. Plus, compared to the original price at $100, this is such a steal!
Vintage Slub Cotton Tank
An absolute must have in your summer wardrobe is a basic tank, and this vintage cotton tank from J.Crew Factory is a great choice for only $10. Throw this on over a swimsuit or pair it with some denim shorts, and you're ready to go for all your summer activities.
Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece
If you need a more modest swimwear option that's still a chic style, try this $60 off one-shoulder one-piece. It comes in a few different colors, sizes 0-24, and classic or long torso fit. This look may be simple, but it'll surely become a staple in your summer collection.
Tie-Back Strappy Top
This strappy top is perfect for that 4th of July get-together just around the corner. Not only are the colors super festive, but the peplum hem and tie back detail make it a super cute addition to your closet. It also comes in a different color if you want a look that can last for the summer season. Prices start at $25.
Cabana Oversized Sunglasses
Of course, you need a trusty pair of sunnies for the summer, and J.Crew has got you covered. This pair is "oversized with a subtle cat eye," and it comes in a variety of lens and frame colors to fit your occasion or style.
New Favorite Tank Top in Vintage Rib
Bright colors are essential to the summer aesthetic, and this high neck ribbed tank top is a standout in this J.Crew sale. A versatile "base layer" is exactly what you need to build the best wardrobe for the season.
