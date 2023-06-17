J.Crew’s 50% Off Sale Is Your Chance To Stock Up Your Summer Wardrobe With $10 Tops, $20 Shorts, And More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No time is a better time for a shopping spree than the beginning of summer. Luckily, J.Crew has a huge sale going on right now, so you can buy all your summer essentials.

J.Crew is offering up to 50% off on summer styles for the whole family. J.Crew Factory brings it up a notch with up to 50% on everything. Make sure to use the code SUMMERLOVE at the J.Crew Factory checkout for an additional 20% off purchases $100 or more or 25% off purchases $125+.

There are so many great deals in their huge swimwear selection from bikini bottoms to rashguards to sarongs and cover-ups starting as low as $10! You also need to check out their sale on shorts, tees, and tank tops that make a great combo for the summer season. Shorts start at $20, and tank tops start at $10. Even pricier items like their dresses, jackets, and shoes are marked down, some over $100 off, so be sure to look for those discounts too!

Don't pass up this crazy summer sale! Read on for some of the best steals that J.Crew has to offer right now.