UFC Fighter Conor McGregor Denies Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Game

Watch : UFC Star Conor McGregor Denies Sexual Assault Claims

Content warning: This story discusses allegations of sexual assault.

Conor McGregor is refuting sexual assault allegations following an appearance at an NBA Finals game.

In a legal letter sent to the UFC star this week and obtained by E! News June 15, McGregor was accused of forcing himself on a woman at the Kaseya Center in Miami June 9.

The document—written by Ariel Mitchell, an attorney representing McGregor's accuser—alleged that the unnamed woman was "trapped" inside the men's bathroom by security before the MMA fighter appeared, "aggressively kissed her" and tried to force her into multiple sex acts.

In response, McGregor's attorney told E! News, "The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated."

McGregor was at the basketball game, which saw the Denver Nuggets win the series against Miami Heat, to promote a new pain-relief spray. As seen in videos shared on social media that night, the MMA fighter knocked down the Heats' mascot, Burnie, with a punch during a pre-arranged halftime sketch.