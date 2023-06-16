UFC Fighter Conor McGregor Denies Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Game

Content warning: This story discusses allegations of sexual assault.
Conor McGregor is refuting sexual assault allegations following an appearance at an NBA Finals game.
In a legal letter sent to the UFC star this week and obtained by E! News June 15, McGregor was accused of forcing himself on a woman at the Kaseya Center in Miami June 9.
The document—written by Ariel Mitchell, an attorney representing McGregor's accuser—alleged that the unnamed woman was "trapped" inside the men's bathroom by security before the MMA fighter appeared, "aggressively kissed her" and tried to force her into multiple sex acts.
In response, McGregor's attorney told E! News, "The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated."
McGregor was at the basketball game, which saw the Denver Nuggets win the series against Miami Heat, to promote a new pain-relief spray. As seen in videos shared on social media that night, the MMA fighter knocked down the Heats' mascot, Burnie, with a punch during a pre-arranged halftime sketch.
However, Mitchell alleged in the letter, McGregor then "elevated his aggressive, unprovoked, and outrageous behavior by violently sexually assaulting" his accuser after the game. Mitchell further claimed McGregor's security held the woman's purse "hostage" when she fled the scene, and that the bag was only returned to after she made "several desperate pleas."
The woman contacted law enforcement after the alleged attack, according to the letter.
On June 15, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department confirmed to E! News that their Special Victims Unit is investigating a report filed on June 11. "This is an open investigation," the spokesperson said, "so no additional information can be released at this time."
McGregor has not been charged with a crime, though his accuser's attorney warned of possible litigation.
"We know a lengthy, public litigation would encourage other victims and witnesses to come forward," Mitchell's letter read. "This firm has been instructed to explore all reasonable settlement offers to resolve these claims before they escalate further."
UFC told NBC News in a statement that the organization "is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident."
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat and the Kaseya Center, which were issued a letter from Mitchell as well, said in a joint social media statement on June 15, "We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."
Mike Bass, a spokesman for the NBA, issued a statement from the organization reading: "We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information."
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)