Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Welcome First Baby via Surrogate

Watch : Maria Menounos Talks Surviving Cancer as a Soon-To-Be Mom

Maria Menounos and her new family of three are better together.

The TV host and husband Keven Undergaro shared that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Athena Alexandra, via surrogate on June 23.

"It was the most special moment of my life," Maria told Us Weekly July 19. "The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, 'Oh, my God.' It was just pure joy."

Their sweet news comes five months after the couple—who tied the knot in 2017—announced they were expecting their first child together via surrogate.

"We are so grateful to everyone who helped make this beautiful blessing happen," the Better Together author told E! News in a Feb. 7 statement. "I am so excited to be a mom and Keven is so excited to be a dad! And my dad is over the moon to be a papou."

At the time, Maria also gave a nod to her late mom, Litsa Menounos, who passed away in May 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.