Shop the Best Bronzing Drops for an Effortless Summer Glow

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing like having glowing skin for the summer. If you want to give your skin a sun-kissed look ahead of your summer plans, you need to add bronzing drops to your beauty routine.
Bronzing drops are the perfect solution for when your skin is feeling a bit dull. They enhance your complexion in just seconds, and more often than not, a little goes a long way with the lightweight formulas. Bronzing drops are incredibly easy to incorporate into your existing beauty routine, too. You can apply the drops directly to your skin, or blend them into your moisturizer or foundation for some added tint and shimmer to your makeup.
There are lots of amazing bronzing drops out there. To simplify your search for the formula that's right for you, we went ahead and rounded up some highly-rated bronzing drops that deserve a spot in your cosmetics bag. Some are made with SPF, while others are perfect for sensitive skin. All will deliver the easiest brightened appearance.
Continue ahead to shop the best bronzing drops that will give you an effortless glow all summer long.
The Best Bronzing Drops:
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops with Peptides
TikTok has been obsessed with the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ bronzing drops for some time now, and quite honestly, so are we. Not only does the lightweight serum add a gorgeous radiance to the skin, but it also protects the skin barrier from pollutants with ingredients like vitamin F, polyphenols and platinum peptides. We like to add a drop or two to our moisturizer to achieve a glowing base ahead of the rest of our makeup routine.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop'lit All-Over Glow Enhancer
Give your skin an extra glow with Fenty Beauty's Eaze Drop'lit All-Over Glow Enhancer. The formula will make your skin look and feel undeniably brighter and nourished. You can wear the glow enhancer on its own for a natural appearance, mixed with your foundation or as a base for the rest of your glam.
Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops, Sheer Bronzed
These facial bronzing drops from Versed will give you a gorgeous illuminated complexion. The formula gives off a lightweight, sheer coverage that is perfect for those warm summer days when you don't feel like wearing a lot of makeup. With ingredients like antioxidant-rich blackberry extract, vitamin E and peptide polyglutamic acid, the glow drops also protect and strengthen the skin barrier.
Live Tinted Hueglow
This serum-moisturizer hybrid from Live Tinted has a micro-shimmer finish that gives off the most flattering glow. Made with botanical extracts and sustainably-sourced squalane, the Hueglow feels as good as it looks.
Iconic London Illuminator Liquid Highlight
A little goes a long way with these illuminating liquid highlighter drops from Iconic London. You can mix the serum with a moisturizer, primer or your foundation for a boosted glow. Reviewers say that a drop or two will do the trick.
Glowy Super Gel
While this formula from Saie is more in line with a gel, it adds a gorgeous subtle glow to the skin, similar to other bronzing drops. The Glowy Super Gel can be used as a base for your makeup, or mixed with a moisturizer or foundation for some extra tint to the skin. Your skin will look so luminous no matter how you apply it.
Bondi Sands PURE Self-Tanning Drops
These buildable self-tanning drops from Bondi Sands can be applied directly to the skin or mixed with a moisturizer for a smoother application. Since the drops are customizable, it's important to be cautious with how much you apply to the skin so it doesn't streak or look to unnatural. The clean formula is made with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E.
TAN-LUXE Super Gloss Instant Bronzing Face Drops with SPF 30
If you're looking to splurge on bronzing drops, do so on the TAN-LUXE Super Gloss Instant Bronzing Face Drops that have SPF 30. The bronzing drops combines skincare with sun protection and makeup, which is what makes the formula so great. With ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid and more, these bronzing drops look and feel amazing.
Want to shop more beauty must-haves? Check out the one red lipstick influencer Sarah-Jade Bleau cannot live without.