Read Ryan Reynolds' Subtle Shout-Out to His and Blake Lively's 4th Baby

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Jessie James Decker Poke Fun at Eric's Vasectomy Refusal

Once upon a time, Ryan Reynolds launched his latest show.

The Deadpool star, 46, recently revealed he's releasing a new series called Bedtime Stories with Ryan, and he gave a subtle shout-out to his fourth child with Blake Lively in the announcement.

"The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child," Ryan wrote in a June 15 Instagram post alongside the trailer. "I can't wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv."

While Ryan and Blake never formally announced the arrival of their new baby, the Gossip Girl alum—who revealed the pregnancy last September—posted a picture of herself sans baby bump in February. And since then, Ryan has noted the couple—who are also parents to daughters James, 8; Inez, 6, and Betty, 3—are enjoying life as a family of six.

"We're very excited," he said on a February episode of CNBC's Power Lunch. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."