Coco Austin Twins With Daughter Chanel During Florida Vacation

Coco Austin loves a mini-me moment.

The Ice-T Loves Coco star proved as much by matching with daughter Chanel, 7, in two-piece swimwear during a recent Florida family vacation.

In the series of photos shared to Instagram by Coco, the TV personality and Chanel twinned in hot pink marble-printed top and bottoms, complete with ruffle detailing on the straps. The mother-daughter duo also wore accompanying sunglasses and cover-up skirts, with a picture showing them exchanging a sweet kiss.

"First day on vacation!" Coco—who shares the second grader with husband Ice-T—wrote in the caption, before thanking fashion brand Sugar Dollz for "always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!"

The family touched down at the Hardrock Guitar Hotel in Hollywood on June 13, with Coco captioning a photo of her and Chanel in front of rainbow-colored angel wings, "Arrived."

The getaway comes a week after Chanel reached a major milestone: finishing first grade. And Coco couldn't help but celebrate the major achievement on social media.