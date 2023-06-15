Coco Austin Twins With Daughter Chanel During Florida Vacation

Coco Austin and 7-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, stepped out in matching two-piece swimsuits during a family vacation to Florida's Hardrock Guitar Hotel.

Jun 15, 2023
Watch: Ice-T Shares How He & Coco Austin Deal With Parenting BACKLASH

Coco Austin loves a mini-me moment.

The Ice-T Loves Coco star proved as much by matching with daughter Chanel, 7, in two-piece swimwear during a recent Florida family vacation.

In the series of photos shared to Instagram by Coco, the TV personality and Chanel twinned in hot pink marble-printed top and bottoms, complete with ruffle detailing on the straps. The mother-daughter duo also wore accompanying sunglasses and cover-up skirts, with a picture showing them exchanging a sweet kiss.

"First day on vacation!" Coco—who shares the second grader with husband Ice-T—wrote in the caption, before thanking fashion brand Sugar Dollz for "always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!"

The family touched down at the Hardrock Guitar Hotel in Hollywood on June 13, with Coco captioning a photo of her and Chanel in front of rainbow-colored angel wings, "Arrived."

The getaway comes a week after Chanel reached a major milestone: finishing first grade. And Coco couldn't help but celebrate the major achievement on social media.

photos
Ice and Coco Couple Photos

"I've been telling @babychanelnicole im so proud of her but thinking about it and damn, im proud of myself too!" she wrote on Instagram June 7 alongside pics from Chanel's last day of school. "LOL Actually all us parents that get up every morning to get your kids up, dress them,feed them, make their lunch, brush their teeth, do their hair,drive them to school all while you're in zombie mode need a pat on their back! We rock!"

Instagram

And the adorable family moments don't stop there. Keep scrolling to see Coco and Ice-T's cutest pictures of Chanel throughout the years.

Instagram
My Angel

"Arrived," Coco wrote from The Guitar Hotel in Florida in June 2023 while giving Chanel a piggy-back ride in front of some rainbow angel wings.

Instagram
Pinky Promise

"First day on vacation!" Coco wrote in June 2023. "Thank you @sugardollllz for always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!"

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Chanel and Coco Austin supported Ice-T during his Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2023.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Walk of Fame Fam

The family of three posed in front of his newly minted star in Los Angeles.

Instagram
If the Shoe Fits!

Baby Chanel enjoyed a shopping outing with her mom in Prague and showed that she's not too young to share in the fun.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

"Every moment with daddy is super cool..Even Cheeto time!! Late night snack on bus," mom captioned this picture of quality father-daughter time while the rapper is on tour.

Instagram
Summer Fun

The model and her little one soaked up the sun at their house in Arizona.

Instagram
Model-In-Training

"Someone caught me in mom's shoe closest again...So I guess I'll strike some of my poses," Coco captioned the shot of the cute tot showing off her modeling abilities.

Instagram
Growing Collection

The then 2-year-old child showed off her enviable collection of toys in this adorable post.

Instagram
Royal Family

The famous family visited the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and sat upon a gold throne.

Instagram
Makin' It Rain

Starting young! Chanel threw money in this hilarious imagine which was captioned, "Baby Hustler."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Backstage VIP

While celebrating music's biggest weekend, the mother-daughter duo visits the WowWee table featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge.

Instagram
High Five

At 13 months, Chanel is growing up to be a big star!

Instagram
Thumbs Up

It's family day at iPic Theaters as Ice-T and Coco bring Chanel to see The Girl on the Train

Instagram
Bling, Bling

Little Chanel dresses up for New York Fashion Week with a pair of custom, crystal-embellished sneakers because she's just cool like that.

Instagram
#Perfection

So adorable! Chanel is always ready for her close-up.

Instagram
Boss Baby

What's a baby girl to do with so many headbands and bows? Look cute, of course!

Instagram
Shoe Game

Coco better watch out because Chanel's got her eyes on mama's heels!

Instagram
Peek-a-Boo

Aww! Chanel is having the time of her life playing peek-a-boo with dad.

Instagram
Flamingo Cutie

"Don't hate on my pink flamingo outfit!" her mom wrote.

Instagram
Up and at 'Em

Baby Chanel is held by her mother in between her besties, Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Giddy Up

Baby Chanel hitches a ride with Spartacus.

Instagram
Twinning Again!

The mother-daughter duo are all smiles in their matching striped swimsuits.

Instagram
Tutu Cute

Chanel looked quite happy to be spending the day with her mama on a photo shoot!

Coco / Snapchat
Sound Check

The baby watches her dad perform with the band Body Count in Arizona.

Instagram
Dog Sitters

Chanel appears with her big brothers Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

The baby appears with her father in a photo posted on her (yes her) Instagram page.

Coco / Snapchat
Meal Time!

The baby tries solid food for the first time.

Instagram
"Instagram Famous"

Well, obviously... She is a superstar.

Instagram
Hats Off to a Baby Fashion Icon

Chanel's style is effortlessly cute--just look at those sunflowers!

photos
