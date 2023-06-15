How Olivia Wilde Is Subtly Supporting Harry Styles 7 Months After Breakup

Watch : Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Don't worry, darling: Olivia Wilde is still a fan of Harry Styles.

Case in point: When she recently "liked" an Instagram video of the pop star performing a solo rendition of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" at his latest Love on Tour concert in London's Wembley Stadium.

Though the Booksmart director did not comment further, Harry's sister Gemma Styles—who initially shared the clip—couldn't help but to rave about his headlining performance in the June 15 post. "Good GRIEF this show is fun," she wrote in the caption. "so proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love."

Olivia's double-tap comes seven months after E! News confirmed that she and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer broke up. The pair, who first sparked romance rumors while working together on Don't Worry Darling, dated for about two years before calling it quits in November.

During their time together, Olivia, 39, and Harry, 29, were adamant on keeping details of their romance private. "I'm not going to say anything about it because I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena," she told Variety in August. "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love."