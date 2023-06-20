Here’s Why Issa Rae Says Barbie Will Be More Meaningful Than You Think

Watch : Barbie Movie Storyline Revealed in Brand New Trailer!

For Issa Rae, stepping into the (pink) shoes of President Barbie was—well, fantastic.

In fact, the 38-year-old was ready to live a life in plastic as soon as she caught wind of all the details behind the highly-anticipated movie.

"For Barbie, it was the director Greta Gerwig and the cast, seeing who was involved," Issa exclusively told E! News. "I'm such a fan of Margot Robbie. I love Ryan Gosling. And I was just curious to hear Greta's vision."

And after reading the script, she was more than ready to step into the world of make believe.

"I get to play a Barbie," the Insecure alum shared. "I would've never imagined that for myself."

Another factor that stuck with her long after filming wrapped? As Issa noted, the movie—which, in addition to Robbie and Gosling co-stars Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and more—was "literally the best set I've ever been on."

And she aimed a lot of that praise towards Greta, who also co-wrote the film alongside real-life partner Noah Baumbach.