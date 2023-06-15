Eminem's Role in Daughter Alaina Scott's Wedding With Matt Moeller Revealed

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married in Detroit

Walking his daughter down the aisle? Now, this looks like a job for Eminem.

Though the rapper was not pictured in any of the wedding photos recently shared by his daughter Alaina Marie Scott, the newlywed confirmed that her dad was present at the June 9 nuptials. In fact, he was the one who gave her away to her now-husband, Matt Moeller, at the retro-themed ceremony.

"I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle," Alaina told People in an article published June 15. "He wasn't going to miss that."

Alaina tied the knot with Matt in front of 125 guests, including sister Hailie Jade as the maid of honor. Featuring classic cars and 2,000 white roses as decor, the nuptials were held at the Packard Proving Ground Historic museum in Shelby Township, Mich.

"Our wedding was something out of a movie," raved the bride, who donned an embellished mermaid gown by Katerina Bocci for her big day. "I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail. Even customized napkins of our dogs with the phrase 'Our parents are married!' It's just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life."