Eminem's Role in Daughter Alaina Scott's Wedding With Matt Moeller Revealed

Walking his daughter down the aisle? Now, this looks like a job for Eminem.
Though the rapper was not pictured in any of the wedding photos recently shared by his daughter Alaina Marie Scott, the newlywed confirmed that her dad was present at the June 9 nuptials. In fact, he was the one who gave her away to her now-husband, Matt Moeller, at the retro-themed ceremony.
"I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle," Alaina told People in an article published June 15. "He wasn't going to miss that."
Alaina tied the knot with Matt in front of 125 guests, including sister Hailie Jade as the maid of honor. Featuring classic cars and 2,000 white roses as decor, the nuptials were held at the Packard Proving Ground Historic museum in Shelby Township, Mich.
"Our wedding was something out of a movie," raved the bride, who donned an embellished mermaid gown by Katerina Bocci for her big day. "I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail. Even customized napkins of our dogs with the phrase 'Our parents are married!' It's just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life."
While the wedding was admittedly "super untraditional," given that plus-ones were not allowed for many guests, Alaina said its intimate nature made the entire gathering more special.
"These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone," she added. "None of this would have been possible without my dad. I'm beyond blessed."
Alaina was adopted by Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) in the early aughts. Her biological mom, Dawn Scott—the sister of the "Real Slim Shady" artist's ex-wife Kim Mathers—died of a suspected drug overdose in 2016, according to People.
And wedding bells are only going to keep ringing in the family! After all, Hailie got engaged this February to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.
According to Evan, he initially wanted to propose to Hailie at Lollapalooza last summer, but thought the 27-year-old had a lot on her plate at the time. Then, when Hailie's family got together on Christmas to celebrate her birthday, the Michigan State alum made sure to get Eminem's blessing before popping the question.
"I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," Evan recalled to Hailie on her Just a Little Shady podcast earlier this year. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."
As Hailie prepares for her own wedding, check out photos from Alaina's nuptials here.