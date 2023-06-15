Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Watch : Al Pacino Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend at Age 83

Al Pacino is ready for his next role: dad of four.

The 83-year-old has welcomed his first baby—a son named Roman Pacino—with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, his rep told E! News June 15.

The bundle of joy joins the Godfather actor's older kids Julie, 33—who he shares with ex Jan Tarrant—as well as Anton, 22, and Olivia, 22—with ex Beverly D'Angelo—in the Pacino family.

The baby's arrival comes just a few weeks after Pacino's rep confirmed on May 30 that he and Alfallah, 29 were expecting their first child together. Days later, the Oscar winner broke his silence on the news. "It's very special," he said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail June 6. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Pacino and Alfallah first ignited romance rumors in April 2022 when the pair were spotted stepping out at the Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif., together. Alfallah poked fun at the dating speculation at the time, captioning an Instagram post, "My new date…Confirmed by 'a source'…"