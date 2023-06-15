Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is ready for his next role: dad of four.
The 83-year-old has welcomed his first baby—a son named Roman Pacino—with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, his rep told E! News June 15.
The bundle of joy joins the Godfather actor's older kids Julie, 33—who he shares with ex Jan Tarrant—as well as Anton, 22, and Olivia, 22—with ex Beverly D'Angelo—in the Pacino family.
The baby's arrival comes just a few weeks after Pacino's rep confirmed on May 30 that he and Alfallah, 29 were expecting their first child together. Days later, the Oscar winner broke his silence on the news. "It's very special," he said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail June 6. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."
Pacino and Alfallah first ignited romance rumors in April 2022 when the pair were spotted stepping out at the Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif., together. Alfallah poked fun at the dating speculation at the time, captioning an Instagram post, "My new date…Confirmed by 'a source'…"
The pair have since kept details of their relationship under wraps, with Alfallah sharing a rare picture of her and the Heat star at a friend's gallery exhibit this past April.
As for Pacino's approach to fatherhood, the Scarface actor has stressed wanting to be a part of his children's lives as much as possible, unlike his father who left him and his mother when he was 2 years old.
"Having children has helped a lot," he told The New Yorker in 2014. "I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."
