Cupshe Blowout 70% Off Sale: Get $5 Swimsuits, $9 Bikinis, $16 Dresses, and More Major Deals

Summer vacation is calling your name. Bring style to the beach with these 70% off deals from Cupshe.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 15, 2023 6:53 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
Cupshe SaleCupshe

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have some summer travel plans coming up, you may be in the mood to shop. If you want to step up your vacation wardrobe without breaking the bank, there's a major sale at Cupshe.

You can save up to 70% on Cupshe swimsuits, dresses, cover-ups, jumpsuits, bags and more summer must-haves during the Cupshe Birthday Sale. You can get this one-shoulder swimsuit for just $6. Go for a cut-out with this bathing suit that's on sale for $9. Mix and match prints with this bikini that's on sale for only $9.

These deals are just too good to pass up. Dive into this Cupshe sale before your favorites sell out.

read
18 Bikinis With Full-Coverage Bottoms for Those Days When More Is More

Cupshe 70% Off Deals

Cupshe Saint Tropez Asymmetrical Modern-Cheeky One Piece

You deserve to be on a yacht in this one-shoulder swimsuit. It's also available in bright blue.

$20
$6
Cupshe

Cupshe Portofino Escape Tie Back Longline Triangle & Extra Cheeky Bikini Set

You'll feel like you're on vacation no matter where you with this turquoise bikini set.

$24
$14
Cupshe

Cupshe Summer Glow Up Ruched Bandeau Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

This bold swimsuit is a total head-turner.

$30
$9
Cupshe

Cupshe Shangrila Solids Wrap Front Tankini & Midrise Hipster Bottom Set

Shine like the star that you are in this sultry and flattering tankini.

$35
$17
Cupshe

Cupshe Saint Tropez Plunge Wide Straps One Piece

Take the plunge with this bright one-piece swimsuit that you can even rock as a bodysuit with jeans.

$20
$10
Cupshe

Cupshe Bralette Cutout Standard Rise Missy Bikini Set

Yes, you can mix and match prints. Switch things up with this fun bikini set.

$28
$9
Cupshe

Cupshe X STASSIE Paradise Crochet Backless Cover-Up Dress

Turn your swimsuit into an outfit with a crochet cover-up from Stassie Karanikolaou's Cupshe collaboration.

$36
$21
Cupshe

Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Love Ruffled Cross Back Jumpsuit

Feel put together in an instant with this green jumpsuit that's mint to be in your closet.

$35
$21
Cupshe

Cupshe Dream Floral Ruffle Wrap Bra & Side Shirred Mid Rise Bikini Set

These bikinis are elevated, fun, and flirty. They come in five colors.

$28
$14
Cupshe

Cupshe Wild Romance Deep V Neck Belted One Piece Swimsuit

A black one-piece is always a good idea. Take the plunge with this deep neckline that is a stotal scene-stealer.

$28
$14
Cupshe

Cupshe X Madison Devotion High-Slit Satin Dress

Whether you're a bridesmaid or a wedding guest, this dress from Madison Prewett's Cupshe collab is a sophisticated pick. This is also great for a special date night.

$35
$18
Cupshe

Cupshe Noelle Short Tie Frill Pink A-Shape Dress

This is the perfect dress for a summer day with its lightweight fabric, smocking, and frilly straps. It also comes in blue.

$34
$16
Cupshe

Cupshe Rayne Ditsy Fitted Waisted Shirt Collar Dress

Add a retro aesthetic to your wardrobe with this dress that hits the perfect balance between fun and polished. 

$37
$17
Cupshe

Cupshe Hashtag Geo Knot Tie Bandeau And Banded High Waist Bikini Set

Modern meets vintage with this geometric print bikini.

$34
$10
Cupshe

Cupshe Summer Dreaming Cross Back Straps One Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit is next-level flattering and you'll love that tie at the back. It comes in pink and yellow too.

$20
$10
Cupshe

Cupshe Sheila Abstract Print Tie One Piece Swimsuit

This abstract print gives a 70s-esque energy that you will love. 

$28
$9
Cupshe

Cupshe Arizona Road Trip Wrap Bralette & Mid Rise Bikini Set

This tie-dye bikini is an absolute dream. You can customize your fit with the adjustable straps and removable cups.

$23
$10
Cupshe

Still shopping for swimsuits? You'll love these styles from The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett's collection.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!