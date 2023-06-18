National Splurge Day: Shop 10 Ways To Treat Yourself on Any Budget

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
June 18 is National Splurge Day. Did you know that? It's news to me, but I'm loving that. As a firm believer in all things "treat yourself," a holiday (or "smalliday") such as this is an excellent excuse to indulge.
Buy that thing you wanted! Add something pink to your cart, and then another one! Take a deep breath, and then the plunge: Go for the luxury, big-name suitcase you just know would complete your upcoming trip.
Whatever the day means to you, there's a great way to celebrate it. Oh, and it doesn't require balling out in the key of Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous. Splurges look different on every budget. The self care-i-est of holidays doesn't discriminate.
That's why I've put together this list of gifts to buy yourself on National Splurge Day. All budgets are welcome.
Seriously, whether you've got $25 to spare or an unfathomable amount with a comma in it, this roundup of little treats is for you. Happy shopping!
Pour Les Femmes Sleeveless Cotton Nightie
Lightweight and feminine, this elegant nightie is a total upgrade to that tee you've been sleeping in since college.
REISFIELDS Crystal Intention Set
Looking to ball on a budget? The crystal intention set brings love, abundance, and manifestation into your home at a price point that feels like a steal.
Smeg Electric Kettle
Smeg products are having a moment in the sun lately, and it's easy to understand why. By seamlessly blending vintage aesthetics with thoroughly futuristic tech, their kitchen and home goods give even your everyday tasks an Instagram-ready boost.
Oradina Starry Night Studs
Upgrade your daily ensemble with these timeless and understated star-shaped studs. Or buy two pairs. I mean, if it's under $100, does it even really count as a treat?
Bearaby Hugger Weighted Blanket
Speaking of splurges, meet The Hugger. It's Bearaby's queen- and king-sized take on their bestselling Napper, and made from the same breathable, eco-friendly cotton that promotes relaxation and calm (per the brand) with your choice of weight.
Royce & Rocket The Castle Classic Suitcase
When you're flying to a destination, you want to do it in style. Even if you're seated so far back in the plane that your seat back borders the restroom. Royce & Rocket's stunning Castle includes fold-out shelving, which encourages to stay neat and organized on the go.
Joanna Buchanan Sapphire Candle
Joanna Buchanan's elegant sapphire candle is a luxury you can enjoy every day.
Joey Baby Mathilde Necklace
Textured freshwater pearls lend a modern touch to this classic strand. Plus, pearls under $50? A total steal on splurge day.
Moda Luxe Julian Bag
Equal parts versatile and practical, this take-everywhere tote brings minimalist style with you — and it's on sale!
Wild Rose Beauty The Wild Rose Routine
A full range of beauty products from RHOSLC's own Whitney Rose is the ultimate splurge.
Nothing says luxe like a natural-looking tan, so check out these sunless tanning essentials from Dolce Glow.