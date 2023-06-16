Clothes That Show Your Pride: Rainbow Fleece Pants, Sweaters, Workout Leggings & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The month of June is often referred to simply as "Pride" in the U.S. And not randomly, either! Here, it's a weeks-long celebration of all things proud, inclusive, and historic about the LGBTQIA+ community. It's about allyship too, obviously, but let's not try to make just this one thing about us, okay?
Pride is about more than just sharing infographics on Instagram and reminding our queer friends and family how much we love them. It's about standing up, speaking out, and advocating for their continued health and safety. It's about honor and support.
And where my job comes in? Well, It's to help you find the best things you can buy online. I'm more than happy to do that most times...and that includes now! Maybe even more right now, if that's possible. Allyship, etc. That's why I've put together this short list of fun, unexpected, and silly-yet-practical clothes for everyone to rock throughout the month.
Scroll on for a look at a few clothes Pride Month that will keep the celebrations going all June (and year) long.
Leveret Rainbow Fleece Pants
These super-soft fleece pants are rainbow-hued, offering pride you can wear on your sleeve. I mean, leg.
Ellsworth & Ivey Pride Sweater
Preppy and polished, the Ellsworth & Ivey Pride Sweater is one you can layer with year-round.
Terez Cheetah Foil UpLift Leggings
Terez's supportive and stylish leggings infuse every workout with pride.
Deux par Deux Rainbow Stripe Kids Board Shorts
Who says kids can't celebrate pride month? No one, that's who. So these adorable board shorts for little ones shows off their allyship at the beach all summer.
Acne Studios Rainbow Shorts
Hey, kids shouldn't be the only ones who get to rock rainbow shorts. This pair from Acne Studios is designed to fit loosely and comfortably on women, but really? There aren't any rules.
Balenciaga Pride Boxy Hoodie
Balenciaga's cheeky pride hoodie says quite a lot of things, and it does it all with the brand's signature winking flair.
