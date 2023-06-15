Exclusive

A Project Runway All-Star Hits on Mentor Christian Siriano in Flirty Season 20 Preview

Returning Project Runway all-star Bishme Cromartie asks mentor Christian Siriano for a kiss in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the season 20 premiere.

By Brett Malec Jun 15, 2023 6:00 PMTags
FashionTVReality TVProject RunwayExclusivesBravoChristian SirianoNBCU
Watch: Christian Siriano Faces Potential Dresses Disaster Ahead of Oscars

Flirting is in fashion on Project Runway.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' season 20 All-Stars premiere, one of the returning designers shoots his shot with mentor Christian Siriano during a workroom check-in.

The contestant in question? Season 17's Bishme Cromartie, who Christian tells in the preview, "I'm glad you're here."

The moment is bittersweet for Bishme, who wants to do well in the challenge to honor his late sister. "I have a clear vision of my brand and how I want it to be, so I'm just back to do that," he says of his latest creation. "And also for my sister."

Christian senses Bishme's somber mood. "You sure you're alright?" the season four winner asks him. "Do you need anything from me?"

Changing the melancholy mood in the room, Bishme cheekily replies, "A kiss would probably help," before Christian offers, "Like a hug?"

Bishme responds, "I said a kiss, not a hug." The two share a sweet embrace as Christian jokes, "A kiss next week."

photos
Project Runway Winners: Where Are They Now?

The teaser also shows Christian having a sweet reunion with his fellow season four alum Rami Kashou, who is back for another shot at the $250,000 prize.

"Isn't it so nice to see each other?" Christian asks Rami, who replies, "It's bizarre."

In his confessional, Rami explains how he really feels about following Christian's guide 15 years after they last competed against each other.

"During Project Runway season four, I mean I lived with Christian," he notes. "We went through the whole journey together. We got to bond over the stress of the competition."

See the sweet sneak peek above, and keep reading to meet all the returning season 20 all-stars. Project Runway's two-part premiere airs Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Trending Stories

1

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Clarifies Her "Sex Worker" Job

2

Ariana Madix Shares NSFW Sex Confession in VPR Bonus Clip

3

Pregnant Tori Bowie Tragedy: Autopsy Reveals Details on Baby's Death

Bravo
Brittany Allen (Austin, TX), Season 18
Bravo
Anna Yinan Zhou (San Francisco, CA), Season 19
Bravo
Mila Hermanovski (Los Angeles, CA), Season 7
Bravo
Viktor Luna (Los Angeles, CA), Season 9
Bravo
Rami Kashou (Brooklyn, NY), Season 4
Bravo
Nora Pagel (Metuchen, NJ), Season 1
Bravo
Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Philadelphia, PA), Season 19
Bravo
Laurence Basse (Los Angeles, CA), Season 15
Bravo
Bishme Cromartie (Los Angeles, CA), Season 17
Bravo
Kara Saun (Los Angeles, CA), Season 1



Bravo
Hester Sunshine (Brooklyn, NY), Season 17
Bravo
Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Nashville, TN), Season 3
Bravo
Fabio Costa (Belo Horizonte, Brazil), Season 10
Bravo
Korto Momolu (Little Rock, AR), Season 5



(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Clarifies Her "Sex Worker" Job

2

Ariana Madix Shares NSFW Sex Confession in VPR Bonus Clip

3

Pregnant Tori Bowie Tragedy: Autopsy Reveals Details on Baby's Death

4

Treat Williams’ Final Moments Detailed By Witness Days After Death

5

Why Kim Kardashian Is Feuding With "Diva" Kourtney Kardashian