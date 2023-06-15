A Project Runway All-Star Hits on Mentor Christian Siriano in Flirty Season 20 Preview

Watch : Christian Siriano Faces Potential Dresses Disaster Ahead of Oscars

Flirting is in fashion on Project Runway.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' season 20 All-Stars premiere, one of the returning designers shoots his shot with mentor Christian Siriano during a workroom check-in.

The contestant in question? Season 17's Bishme Cromartie, who Christian tells in the preview, "I'm glad you're here."

The moment is bittersweet for Bishme, who wants to do well in the challenge to honor his late sister. "I have a clear vision of my brand and how I want it to be, so I'm just back to do that," he says of his latest creation. "And also for my sister."

Christian senses Bishme's somber mood. "You sure you're alright?" the season four winner asks him. "Do you need anything from me?"

Changing the melancholy mood in the room, Bishme cheekily replies, "A kiss would probably help," before Christian offers, "Like a hug?"

Bishme responds, "I said a kiss, not a hug." The two share a sweet embrace as Christian jokes, "A kiss next week."