Tighten, Smooth, and Firm Skin With a 70% Off Deal on the Peter Thomas Roth Instant Eye Tightener

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all want to be well-rested, but it does not always happen, unfortunately. Thankfully, there is help from concealer, sunglasses, under-eye gels, and great lighting to combat the appearance of under-eye bags. There's also a TikTok-famous beauty product that has a very loyal following, the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Tightener.

According to the brand, this quick-fix product temporarily reduces the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet in the eye area. A Peter Thomas Roth shopper reviewed, "I wish I had found this product years ago! It is the best thing I have ever used for my under eye bags. The first time I used it my fiancé said I looked 10 years younger! I highly recommend it."

And if that sounds too good to be true, another insisted, "The hype is very real. This is an amazing product, does precisely what it promises. Sits nicely under makeup and it didn't move all day. My husband was so impressed he even let me try it on him. The only downside is everyone now knows about it and getting hold of another tube will be a nightmare!" Not so fast. Yes, this is a super in-demand product, but I did manage to track down a great deal.

For a limited time, you can get two super-sized Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Tighteners and two application brushes for just $38 from QVC. If you bought all of those products separately, it would cost $126. Make sure you always have a backup or give one away as a gift. If you want to see what the fuss is all about, this is the best time to shop.