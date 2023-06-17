Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Miss King Charles III's Trooping the Colour Celebration

The royal guest list for Trooping the Colour has been revealed.
Following reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't get an invite to King Charles III's Trooping the Colour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in fact not in attendance at the public celebration of the British sovereign's birthday on June 17.
However, Harry's brother Prince William was among those present, as well as wife Kate Middleton and the couple's three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
Buckingham Palace has not publicly addressed the guest list. E! News reached out to Harry and Meghan's rep for comment and has not heard back.
Despite Harry's absence from the Trooping the Colour festivities, he was on hand to support Charles at his coronation last month. During the May 6 ceremony, Harry—who, along with Meghan, stepped away from royal life in 2020 and recently detailed his struggle with the institution in his memoir Spare—sat two rows behind estranged brother Prince William as they watched their father officially be crowned king.
Harry made the quick trip overseas without Meghan, who stayed back at their California home with kids Prince Archie—who was celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day of the coronation—and Princess Lilibet, 2.
Less than two weeks later, on May 16, Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland flew to New York City where they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with "highly aggressive paparazzi" after attending the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," a rep for the couple told E! News following the incident. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."
Since that time, the family has been spending time out of the public eye. However, Harry recently reappeared in London's High Court to take the stand in his phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspaper Limited, the publishers behind the Daily Mirror, The People and the Sunday Mirror.
In Harry's witness statement, published June 6 by The New York Times, he reflected on the impact the press has had on his personal life. As he noted, "I genuinely feels that in every relationship that I've ever had—be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there's always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press."
The court case is still ongoing.