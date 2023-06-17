Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Miss King Charles III's Trooping the Colour Celebration

Watch : Prince Harry SLAMS Rumors James Hewitt Is His Real Dad

The royal guest list for Trooping the Colour has been revealed.

Following reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't get an invite to King Charles III's Trooping the Colour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in fact not in attendance at the public celebration of the British sovereign's birthday on June 17.

However, Harry's brother Prince William was among those present, as well as wife Kate Middleton and the couple's three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Buckingham Palace has not publicly addressed the guest list. E! News reached out to Harry and Meghan's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Despite Harry's absence from the Trooping the Colour festivities, he was on hand to support Charles at his coronation last month. During the May 6 ceremony, Harry—who, along with Meghan, stepped away from royal life in 2020 and recently detailed his struggle with the institution in his memoir Spare—sat two rows behind estranged brother Prince William as they watched their father officially be crowned king.