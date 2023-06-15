Mary-Louise Parker Addresses Ex Billy Crudup's Marriage to Naomi Watts

Watch : Naomi Watts Marries Billy Crudup: See Wedding Photos!

Mary-Louise Parker isn't getting in the weeds over this news.

The Weeds star made a rare comment about ex Billy Crudup—with whom she shares son William Atticus Parker, 19—following the news of his marriage to Naomi Watts.

"I wish them well," Parker told The Guardian in an interview published June 15. "And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that's my son's father. So I'm happy for them. I'm happy they found each other."

The 58-year-old dated Crudup from 1996 until 2003 when the Almost Famous star left Parker, then seven months pregnant, to pursue a relationship with Claire Danes. (Crudup and Danes split in 2006 after two years together.)

Watts and Crudup, both 54, shared the news of their wedding on June 10, with the Mulholland Drive star posted a snap in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse on Instagram. The image was simply captioned, "Hitched." and featured the happy couple were posed in front of what appears to be a Manhattan courthouse. The Gypsy costars first sparked romance rumors in July 2017, and then seemed to reveal their engagement in April when Watts appeared on Today with a diamond ring on that finger, though she didn't confirm anything on air.