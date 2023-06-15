Mary-Louise Parker Addresses Ex Billy Crudup's Marriage to Naomi Watts

Mary-Louise Parker isn't getting in the weeds over this news.
The Weeds star made a rare comment about ex Billy Crudup—with whom she shares son William Atticus Parker, 19—following the news of his marriage to Naomi Watts.
"I wish them well," Parker told The Guardian in an interview published June 15. "And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that's my son's father. So I'm happy for them. I'm happy they found each other."
The 58-year-old dated Crudup from 1996 until 2003 when the Almost Famous star left Parker, then seven months pregnant, to pursue a relationship with Claire Danes. (Crudup and Danes split in 2006 after two years together.)
Watts and Crudup, both 54, shared the news of their wedding on June 10, with the Mulholland Drive star posted a snap in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse on Instagram. The image was simply captioned, "Hitched." and featured the happy couple were posed in front of what appears to be a Manhattan courthouse. The Gypsy costars first sparked romance rumors in July 2017, and then seemed to reveal their engagement in April when Watts appeared on Today with a diamond ring on that finger, though she didn't confirm anything on air.
Though Parker hasn't spoken publicly about her past with Crudup much, she did touch on their relationship and its demise in her 2015 memoir Dear Mr. You, which was written as a series of letters to men in The West Wing alum's life.
One such letter was to a cabdriver who asked her to leave his taxi after Parker lost her temper with him in the wake of her breakup. "I am alone," she wrote. "Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe."
For her part, Danes, 44, addressed the scandal and the public's subsequent criticism over her relationship with Crudup in 2015.
"That was a scary thing. That was really hard," she explained during an SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern. "I was just in love with him and needed to explore that and I was 24…I didn't quite know what those consequences would be."