Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Madonna and Olivia Wilde debuted new haircuts while JoJo Siwa and Dylan Mulvaney showed off bright new hues.

Summertime and the changin' is easy.

As the temps continue to rise, celebrities are visiting their hairstylists to freshen up their looks. This week, Madonna debuted a trendy shag haircut amid hitting the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in eight years, and Olivia Wilde unveiled her new bangs, which she came this close to cutting herself. But don't worry, darling, her friend intervened and did the chop for her. High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale also opted for a fresh fringe, officially entering her "French girl era" with her new wispy pieces.

Plus, JoJo Siwa ditched her signature blonde locks for a bold two-tone hair color and Dylan Mulvaney decided to find out if blondes really do have more fun. Finally, a Bravolebrity showed off her 10-pound weight loss before heading off to film the upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, revealing she had "a lot of sex" as part of her workout routine. Naturally.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
JoJo Siwa

Who says you have to choose between two hues?

The Dance Moms alum decided it was time to switch up her signature golden locks for "something different" when she dyed her hair blonde and brunette. JoJo showcased her summer-ready two-tone hairstyle on Instagram Stories, posting a close-up shot of her fresh dye job on June 7.

In the short video, the TikToker couldn't stop smiling as she ran her fingers through her hair and flipped her head from side to side. Of her new 'do, she wrote, "Got some cool new hair I'm obsessed with."

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

This new look is making us say "oui oui."

The High School Musical alum announced she's officially in her "French girl era" after she debuted chic curtain bangs in a June 6 Instagram post. In the series of snaps, Ashley showed off her wispy, eye-grazing fringe that were tousled and textured.

Ashley's fresh chop was done by hairstylist Vernon (Buddy) William Porter, who also snipped The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum's husband Christopher French's strands.

Instagram/@MaraRoszak
Olivia Wilde

Friends don't let friends cut their own bangs.

The Don't Worry Darling director debuted new face-framing fringe on her Instagram Stories June 4. In a series of selfies, Olivia showed off her wispy new 'do, crediting hairstylist Mara Roszak for look.

"@MaraRoszak wouldn't let me do my own bangs…" Olivia wrote on one of the photos. "...which is the literal definition of friendship. Thank you Maraaaaa!"

Instagram
Madonna

This material girl is working a new hairstyle.

The pop icon revealed an edgy shag haircut on her Instagram Story June 11, striking a pose in a selfie. In the snap, Madonna is rocking her natural curls, with her shortened strands grazing her forehead and shoulders. 

While she didn't share details of her transformation, Madonna did offer insight into her busy schedule, writing, "When you know your only day off isn't really a day off."

Instagram
Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan is finding out if blondes have more fun.

The TikTok star debuted an epic hair transformation June 10, saying goodbye to her dark brunette locks for a chic, bleached blonde bob—and matching eyebrows.

Dylan showed off her new hue, created by hairstylist Angelina Panelli, in a series of Instagram selfies, writing in the caption, "Kinda living for this quarter life crisis." 

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Kelly Killoren Bensimon

That's one way to prep for vacay.

Bensimon revealed she lost 10 pounds before heading off to film Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy in St. Barts, telling the Daily Mail she dropped the weight by having "a lot of sex." 

"I'm 55—my body started to change after the menopause," the Bravolebrity said. "I have lost nine inches from working out and dieting. I started out at 145 pounds, now I'm 135 pounds."

In addition to her activity in the bedroom, Bensimon shared that she also worked out four to five times a week, hitting the gym and taking spin classes.

"My body is in the shape it is because I do so many different sports," she explained. "I also have a lot of sex because that's cardio."

