Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Madonna Debuts Shag Haircut Amid Return to Billboard Hot 100

Summertime and the changin' is easy.

As the temps continue to rise, celebrities are visiting their hairstylists to freshen up their looks. This week, Madonna debuted a trendy shag haircut amid hitting the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in eight years, and Olivia Wilde unveiled her new bangs, which she came this close to cutting herself. But don't worry, darling, her friend intervened and did the chop for her. High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale also opted for a fresh fringe, officially entering her "French girl era" with her new wispy pieces.

Plus, JoJo Siwa ditched her signature blonde locks for a bold two-tone hair color and Dylan Mulvaney decided to find out if blondes really do have more fun. Finally, a Bravolebrity showed off her 10-pound weight loss before heading off to film the upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, revealing she had "a lot of sex" as part of her workout routine. Naturally.