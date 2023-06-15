Pregnant Athlete Tori Bowie Spoke About Her Excitement to Become a Mom Before Her Death

Tori Bowie's agent will never forget their final phone call.
In a new interview with NBC News, Kimberly Holland recalled how the athlete had expressed her excitement over becoming a mom just two weeks before her death.
Looking back at their call, Holland told the outlet Bowie, who was about eight months pregnant at the time, had purchased baby clothes and noted she was "looking forward to this new chapter in her life." As the rep put it, "I thought that conversation, overall, was a conversation of new beginnings."
Indeed, Holland said Bowie was "just so happy" during their talk. However, the agent told NBC News she had questioned whether the Olympian—who won three medals, including a gold, for the U.S. Team at the 2016 Rio Games—was taking care of herself, asking if she was eating enough and attending her appointments.
"I started to come off, I think, a little preachy, because she started to shut me down and she was like, 'Miss Kim, the baby is fine,'" Holland continued. "So that was my cue to leave it alone."
Holland said she offered to have Bowie stay with her at her home in Atlanta. However, she would later hear the heartbreaking news of the track star's death.
"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," a May 3 statement, posted by Holland's management company Icon Management, to Instagram read. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her."
According to an autopsy report from Florida's Orange County Medical Examiner's office obtained by E! News, Bowie was found at home on May 2 and died of complications of childbirth. She was 32 years old. The medical examiner's office noted in another report that Bowie's stillborn baby girl died of "intrauterine fetal demise due to maternal condition."
Amid the news, Holland reflected on the mother Bowie was going to be.
"I think that that would have been one of the most luckiest babies ever," she told NBC News, "because she had so much love to give."
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).