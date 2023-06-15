Pregnant Athlete Tori Bowie Spoke About Her Excitement to Become a Mom Before Her Death

Watch : Olympian Tori Bowie Tragedy: New Details Emerge

Tori Bowie's agent will never forget their final phone call.

In a new interview with NBC News, Kimberly Holland recalled how the athlete had expressed her excitement over becoming a mom just two weeks before her death.

Looking back at their call, Holland told the outlet Bowie, who was about eight months pregnant at the time, had purchased baby clothes and noted she was "looking forward to this new chapter in her life." As the rep put it, "I thought that conversation, overall, was a conversation of new beginnings."

Indeed, Holland said Bowie was "just so happy" during their talk. However, the agent told NBC News she had questioned whether the Olympian—who won three medals, including a gold, for the U.S. Team at the 2016 Rio Games—was taking care of herself, asking if she was eating enough and attending her appointments.

"I started to come off, I think, a little preachy, because she started to shut me down and she was like, 'Miss Kim, the baby is fine,'" Holland continued. "So that was my cue to leave it alone."