Everwood Star Treat Williams’ Final Moments Detailed By Crash Witness Days After Actor’s Death

Watch : Treat Williams Dead at 71: Everwood Stars Pay Tribute

New details on Treat Williams' final moments have been disclosed.

Two days after the Everwood actor's fatal motorcycle accident, Vermont resident and auto repair shop owner Matt Rapphahn—who was present for the collision—shared that the 71-year-old was "conscious and verbal" in the moments before he was rushed to the hospital.

"I ran over to [Treat] Rapphahn told People June 14, "and then I ran back to the shop and called 911."

As Rapphahn recalled, the Chesapeake Shores star was struck by a Honda and thrown from his motorcycle, noting that the driver got out of the car to "console" him.

"It was hard to tell [it was Treat] with the helmet on," Rapphahn continued. "But [the driver] knows him—knew him—and he was saying, 'Oh, my God, it's Treat.'"

After paramedics arrived, Williams was still "verbal" but was "in a great deal of pain."

"But they had to get him onto the backboard to get him onto the stretcher," Rapphahn added, "and then onto the ambulance."