DJ Khaled Shares Video of His Painful Surfing Accident

DJ Khaled is feeling low after suffering injuries in a surfing accident.

The musician fell off his surfboard during a recent tropical vacation, as seen in footage shared to his Instagram on June 11. In the video, Khaled attempts to balance on the board, before falling on top of it with his chest.

"I'm in so much pain," Khaled said in an Instagram clip June 11, which shows him getting a massage. "I tried to golf this morning. I played, I made it to the eighth hole and then I had to stop myself because I know I'm going to golf everyday. So, I came to get a massage and make sure I get better."

While he said he was going to consult with a doctor that evening to make sure there were no grave injuries, his masseuse informed him that the muscles around the impacted area appeared "really irritated and disturbed."