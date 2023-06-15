DJ Khaled Shares Video of His Painful Surfing Accident

DJ Khaled was "in so much pain" after falling off a surfboard and hurting his chest during a tropical vacation, which temporarily put a pause on his golfing game.

DJ Khaled is feeling low after suffering injuries in a surfing accident.

The musician fell off his surfboard during a recent tropical vacation, as seen in footage shared to his Instagram on June 11. In the video, Khaled attempts to balance on the board, before falling on top of it with his chest.

"I'm in so much pain," Khaled said in an Instagram clip June 11, which shows him getting a massage. "I tried to golf this morning. I played, I made it to the eighth hole and then I had to stop myself because I know I'm going to golf everyday. So, I came to get a massage and make sure I get better."

While he said he was going to consult with a doctor that evening to make sure there were no grave injuries, his masseuse informed him that the muscles around the impacted area appeared "really irritated and disturbed."

For now, Khaled is rethinking how much time he spends golfing while on the mend.

"It's affecting the process of the progress," the 47-year-old shared. "And I can't have that. I'm updating you because I was depressed leaving the golf course today 'cause I never stop. But I gotta be smart, so I can play every other day. And every day I don't want to hurt myself and not be able to play golf."

Yet, he was back on the course two days later, with his golf game better than ever. As he captioned an Instagram carousel, "TODAY BELIVE IT OR NOT MY INJRUY HELP MY GOLF GAME MADE MY SWING SMOOTHER."

