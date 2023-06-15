Here’s What Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s Teenage Daughters Are Really Like

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus

Matthew Broderick has no days off when it comes to being a father of teenage girls.

The Lion King actor recently shared an update on his 13-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, who he shares with wife Sarah Jessica Parker, noting that the two have fierce personalities of their own.

"They're nice to the dads, usually. They can be a little hard on the moms, sometimes," he said on Live with Kelly and Mark June 14, before joking that he couldn't add more because "they might be watching."

As for what's new with his daughters, the Inspector Gadget star said they will soon reach an important milestone in their lives.

"They're going on to high school next year," Matthew said, "so they're excited about that—big step in their lives."

At first, Tabitha and Marion were "very serious" about enrolling in separate schools—that is, until they changed their minds at the last minute.