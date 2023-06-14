Tori Bowie’s Olympic Teammates Share Their Scary Childbirth Stories After Her Death

Madison credited Ryan as one of the reasons she's still alive.

"There are two reasons why I did make it," she continued. "1) knowledge- I was all to aware of@the disparity and communicated this to my partner so we could go in eyes wide open 2) since I was busy dying. Chuck had to advocate for me and he did. Even though we agreed about who his priority would be in an emergency situation he did not take no for an answer from the doctors and as a result saved me AND the baby."

However, she further reflected on how "THREE (3) of the FOUR (4) of us who ran on the SECOND fastest 4x100m relay of all time, the 2016 Olympic Champions have nearly died or died in childbirth," referencing herself, Bowie and Allyson Felix.

Felix—who is mom to daughter Camryn with sprinter Kenneth Ferguson—championed Madison's message in the comments, describing the mortality disparity as "heartbreaking."

"We continue to face a maternity mortality crisis in this country," Felix wrote. "Black women are at risk. It's why I won't stop doing this work. We can't sit by and continue to watch our loved ones die when many of these complications are preventable. Standing with you T."