Modest Swimwear Picks for the Family Vacay That You'll Actually Want to Wear

Obviously, one wouldn't wear a tiny bikini with grandparents, little cousins, or nieces/nephews around. But hey, maybe that's your vibe. However, if you're on the hunt for something cute and trendy to wear to the beach or pool while on vacation with your family, this list is perfect for you.
There are so many modest swimsuits on the market that swallow you up in fabric and are just really unflattering. Away with those outdated designs that don't do you any favors! You should look good and feel good on your vacation.
We've gathered up some of the best swimwear options for when you're looking for something family-friendly that aren't super revealing but still has a chic and sexy vibe. Read on for cool one piece suits, tankinis, or swim dresses that are family-vacay-approved.
Eomenie Women's One Piece Tieback Swimsuit
This top seller on Amazon is exactly what you need if you want to be a bit more modest yet still fashionable with your swimwear choices. It's a one piece with a midriff cut out and back tie knot that comes in a bunch of different colors and patterns to choose from.
Kona Sol Gingham Ruffle Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
This green gingham is a great summer print, and the ruffle straps and tie-up keyhole back make this full coverage Target suit a strong contender. The removable cups and underwire provide great support that really brings it home.
B2prity Women's One Shoulder One Piece Cutout Swimsuit
This suit is such a chic option with the one shoulder design, side cutout, and a stunning side tie. It's perfect for pool-side lounging, and it's easy to dress up with jewelry and other accessories for a fancier, more put-together look.
Cupshe 4th of July Shining Sea Red Twist Front Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit
With the ruching, twist front, and sweetheart neckline, this bright red one piece swimsuit will definitely make you a standout this summer. It's perfect for a Fourth of July pool party!
Eomenie One Piece Swimdress
Sometimes the traditional swimsuits aren't for everyone. This swim dress uses a side tie knot at the hem of the skirt to make it seem like you're wearing a cute bottom coverup, so you can still look trendy while feeling covered.
Cupshe Healing Space Lace-Back Tankini & Hipster Bikini Set
If you're looking for a family-friendly two piece set, then search no further. This hipster style tankini from Cupshe has a flounce hem top and lace-up back to add some flare. Plus, it comes with adjustable straps!
Kona Sol Garden Floral Print Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit is an eyecatcher with its pretty pink floral pattern and side cutout with a nice tie-up detail. It may be strapless, but it still has great coverage.
Aerie Jacquard Crossback One Piece Swimsuit
Simple in the front with a strappy back, this full coverage Aerie suit has a classy, yet flirty look to keep it stylish on the family beach trip.
Cupshe Women's One Piece Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Color blocking is always a good move, so consider this one piece bathing suit with a three-sectioned color block pattern and a cute bow at the waist for your next vacation.
Madewell Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit
Madewell has a great variety of sustainable swimsuits just like this tropical print tie-back one piece made with recycled material.
Old Navy Matching Bandeau Bikini Swim Top
Here's another two piece option for girlies who still want to show off a little bit of skin. A bandeau top and matching high-waisted bottoms are the best combo for a more modest bikini style.
