Get a $64 Lululemon Tank for $19, $64 Shorts for $29, $119 Pants for $59 and More Mind-Blowing Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're into fitness, you know that lululemon is next-level when it comes to activewear. If you want to step up your workout game, there's no better motivation than a new outfit— at. least for me. Lululemon is one of those brands that is loved for performance, comfort, and style; i.e. the activewear trifecta. Whether you are are working out or hanging out, life is just so much better in lululemon, right?

If you want to get some lululemon styles at a reduced price, head to the We Made Too Much section for the best finds. Save 50% on this sweat-wicking tank top, which comes in many colors. Or score this $64 tank for only $19. You'll live in these flared, sweat-wicking pants that are on sale for $59 (originally $118). Even if you don't play tennis, you'll love this skirt, which is on sale for $49 (originally $88). These $64 shorts are available for just $29.

Get your shop on before these picks sell out. That happens a lot when it comes to lululemon.