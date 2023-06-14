Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Wants to Use Ozempic After Giving Birth

Watch : Amy Schumer Calls Out Celebrities for "Lying" About Using Ozempic

Stassi Schroeder is SUR-ving up her take on Ozempic.

The Vanderpump Rules alum—who expecting her second baby, a boy, with husband Beau Clark—shared that she's down to try the antidiabetic medication as a form of weight loss following her pregnancy.

"Oh my god, I really want to try it when I give birth," she admitted with a laugh on the June 14 episode of Call Her Daddy. "The amount of times I've researched this being like, 'I mean, I think it's safe and healthy. Like, I think it's good for you. It's like taking vitamins.'"

After host Alex Cooper jokingly issued a disclaimer that "nothing that was said on this podcast medically" should be taken as advice, Stassi doubled down on her stance.

"Anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f--king be curious," the 34-year-old explained. "You are a liar if you tell me that you have not thought about it, thought about jumping on that train."

She continued, "So, have I Googled Ozempic and what it would be like? And am I thinking about it? Yes, I am!"