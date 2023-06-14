Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Wants to Use Ozempic After Giving Birth

Stassi Schroeder is SUR-ving up her take on Ozempic.
The Vanderpump Rules alum—who expecting her second baby, a boy, with husband Beau Clark—shared that she's down to try the antidiabetic medication as a form of weight loss following her pregnancy.
"Oh my god, I really want to try it when I give birth," she admitted with a laugh on the June 14 episode of Call Her Daddy. "The amount of times I've researched this being like, 'I mean, I think it's safe and healthy. Like, I think it's good for you. It's like taking vitamins.'"
After host Alex Cooper jokingly issued a disclaimer that "nothing that was said on this podcast medically" should be taken as advice, Stassi doubled down on her stance.
"Anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f--king be curious," the 34-year-old explained. "You are a liar if you tell me that you have not thought about it, thought about jumping on that train."
She continued, "So, have I Googled Ozempic and what it would be like? And am I thinking about it? Yes, I am!"
The Off With My Head author added that she's been known to jump onto trendy weight loss crazes, saying that she "ate bone broth for dinner for six f--king months" after welcoming her first child, daughter Hartford, in January 2021.
She quipped, "I kind of don't feel like doing that again."
Ozempic—which was developed to treat type 2 diabetes—has created chatter online over its ability to manage appetite, with many celebs weighing in after Variety called it "Hollywood's Secret New Weight Loss Drug" in an exposé last September.
Take Amy Schumer for example, who has been open about her past experience with drug—including its allegedly debilitating side effects—and called out those who are "lying" about their usage.
"Everyone and their mom is gonna try it," the comedian said during her June 8 appearance the Watch What Happens Live. "Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions.' Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop."
A rep for Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that makes Ozempic, previously told E! News in a statement that the medication is "not approved for chronic weight management," but rather intended to improve blood sugar and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events for adults with type 2 diabetes.