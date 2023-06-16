The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Cast Reveals Makeup Hacks Worthy of a Crown

Can we get an amen?
Because, while we don't mean to be dramatic, these beauty tips and tricks from the season eight queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars take the crown. And while the reality TV competition has yet to announce a winner (you'll have to wait a few more episodes for the ruveal!), contestants Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Jimbo, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri and Naysha Lopez, spilled their beau-tea secrets in an exclusive interview with E! News.
From the makeup hacks that help them put their best face forward on and off the stage to the magical wonders of swiping on a bold shade of lipstick and blush, there was no shortage of eleganza extravaganza pieces of advice.
"Makeup is one of the most powerful tools in the kit to empower, transform and make you feel inner strength," Alexis described. "It enhances my self-expression."
Mrs. Kasha echoed similar sentiments, noting that beauty is anything but superficial.
"Just like on RuPaul's Drag Race when we gather in the workroom to prepare for the runway," the New York-based queen explained, "there are always very special moments shared between sisters as we share a common bond.
And yes, they love dropping their techniques (and the tea) in the glam room. Feel like you're part of their squad by reading their tricks of the trade below.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity)