The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Cast Reveals Makeup Hacks Worthy of a Crown

Makeup Tips and Tips

Alexis Michelle: Apply a little bit of pink blush to the areas where darkness comes through: Under your eyes or where you grow hair on your face.

Darienne Lake: Have a clean canvas and clean tools. And match your primer, whether it be water- or oil-based to your foundation, which will be one or the other.

Jimbo: A makeup hack I swear by is heating up my eyelash curler with my hairdryer. You have to make sure to touch it with your hand first to make sure it's not too hot. Then, curl the lash and it will be curlier than you've ever curled your lash—and it will stay that way longer.

Mrs. Kasha Davis: If you opt for bold eyes, go with a soft lip color and vice versa.

Kandy Muse: Setting spray is your best friend! A dewy setting spray will melt everything together, and a matte or long-lasting setting spray will lock everything in.

LaLa Ri: I put my lip gloss on first and then my lipstick on top. It helps my lips to not get dry and makes the color pop more.

Naysha Lopez: When wearing strip lashes, if you don't find a suitable shape for you, stack, cut and trim several lashes to create what's best for you.