Exclusive

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Cast Reveals Makeup Hacks Worthy of a Crown

In an interview with E! News, the season eight queens from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars revealed their best tricks of the trade and why makeup is the ultimate form of self-expression.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 16, 2023 9:00 PMTags
Can we get an amen? 

Because, while we don't mean to be dramatic, these beauty tips and tricks from the season eight queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars take the crown. And while the reality TV competition has yet to announce a winner (you'll have to wait a few more episodes for the ruveal!), contestants Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Jimbo, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri and Naysha Lopez, spilled their beau-tea secrets in an exclusive interview with E! News.

From the makeup hacks that help them put their best face forward on and off the stage to the magical wonders of swiping on a bold shade of lipstick and blush, there was no shortage of eleganza extravaganza pieces of advice.

"Makeup is one of the most powerful tools in the kit to empower, transform and make you feel inner strength," Alexis described. "It enhances my self-expression."

Mrs. Kasha echoed similar sentiments, noting that beauty is anything but superficial.

"Just like on RuPaul's Drag Race when we gather in the workroom to prepare for the runway," the New York-based queen explained, "there are always very special moments shared between sisters as we share a common bond.

World of Wonder/Paramount+

And yes, they love dropping their techniques (and the tea) in the glam room. Feel like you're part of their squad by reading their tricks of the trade below. 

World of Wonder/Paramount+

Makeup Tips and Tips

Alexis Michelle: Apply a little bit of pink blush to the areas where darkness comes through: Under your eyes or where you grow hair on your face.

Darienne Lake: Have a clean canvas and clean tools. And match your primer, whether it be water- or oil-based to your foundation, which will be one or the other.

Jimbo: A makeup hack I swear by is heating up my eyelash curler with my hairdryer. You have to make sure to touch it with your hand first to make sure it's not too hot. Then, curl the lash and it will be curlier than you've ever curled your lash—and it will stay that way longer. 

Mrs. Kasha Davis: If you opt for bold eyes, go with a soft lip color and vice versa. 

Kandy Muse: Setting spray is your best friend! A dewy setting spray will melt everything together, and a matte or long-lasting setting spray will lock everything in.

LaLa Ri: I put my lip gloss on first and then my lipstick on top. It helps my lips to not get dry and makes the color pop more.

Naysha Lopez: When wearing strip lashes, if you don't find a suitable shape for you, stack, cut and trim several lashes to create what's best for you. 

World of Wonder/Paramount+

Makeup Is More Than Skin Deep

Mrs. Kasha Davis: Makeup, for me, is the opportunity to express myself fully. When I was a young boy, it was considered shameful to be interested in makeup, dance, dolls or dress-up and I was taught and forced to suppress my feminine qualities. Today, when I sit in my makeup chair, I'm preparing to become Mrs. Kasha Davis, but I know that who I really am is Eddie with an exclamation mark!

Naysha Lopez: I was raised by some pretty powerful women—a single mom, a single grandmother—and I have always associated femininity with strength and power. Makeup is used to create both feminine and masculine looks. In my case, femininity, so it plays a huge role and is the most important tool in my transformation.

Jimbo: Makeup allows me to transform into whoever I feel like and make myself into living art! Simultaneously, it also allows me to reveal more of myself to the world.

World of Wonder/Paramount+

Can We Get an Amen to These Beauty Lessons

Mrs. Kasha Davis: Love yourself. When I was a child, I used to sit and watch my mother apply her makeup. She'd tell me stories, and I'd watch and study her artwork. She turned to me one day and said, "Look in the mirror, deep into your own beautiful eyes. Every day after you brush your teeth, say I love you because when you love yourself everything is possible." My mom is in heaven now and I share this memory with the world because I know how hard it is to love ourselves. But when we do, the possibilities are endless. 

Darienne Lake: You're never fully dressed without a smile. Attractiveness is not just about physical beauty.

Kandy Muse: It's makeup, it washes off. Never be too scared to put 'too much' on. And if you mess it up, wipe it off and do it again.

LaLa Ri: For darker skin, bright colors like pinks, oranges, reds and yellows make great blush. 

World of Wonder/Paramount+

Leveling Up Their Snatch Game

Alexis Michelle: Switching up and trying new products is super important, it helps keep things fresh. Keep playing with shapes and different contours. 

Jimbo: I'm not busted anymore! Since competing in my first season, I have traveled the world performing—and painting my face night after night gave me the opportunity to practice. That, and fillers and Botox.

Mrs. Kasha Davis: For season seven, I wore "some" makeup and now I'm wearing "some more!" My paint is a theatre-based technique that I learned in school for stage makeup and ballet. I dare say "beauty makeup," but I know many people would beg to differ. This gal likes the old-school glamour style and I'm very proud of it.

LaLa Ri: I have a better understanding of what products work best for my oily skin. I also paint softer compared to when I first started. I used to do more bold eye makeup, but now they are more subtle.

Naysha Lopez: Lots of trial and error, but I'm finally at a place with my makeup where I don't like it, I love it. 

World of Wonder/Paramount+

Like Reading, These Products Are Fundamental

Darienne Lake: I really enjoy the Sally Hansen Spray-On Foundation. Since having melanoma, it's best I stay out of the sun, so artificial bronzing products always make me feel more alive.

Kandy Muse: Besides makeup, perfume, and fragrance are beauty products. Always remember your scent, and do 10 sprays or more for a long-lasting smell!

LaLa Ri: The Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit gives me that pop I need to set my makeup off the right way.

Alexis Michelle: A great makeup cleansing balm, like my favorites Banila Co's Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm and Farmacy Green Clean Cleansing Balm.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity)

