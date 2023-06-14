Andy Cohen's Latest Reunion With Rehomed Dog Wacha Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : Andy Cohen Details MAJOR Moment Cut From VPR Reunion

Bravo to this paw-dorable reunion.

Three years after Andy Cohen revealed he had to rehome his dog Wacha, the Watch What Happens Live host recently enjoyed a super-cute doggie date with his former pet.

"Saw an old friend yesterday," he shared in a June 14 Instagram post. "It was heaven."

The accompanying snapshots show Andy flashing a giant smile while petting Wacha before giving him a heart-melting kiss on the head.

Bravoholics immediately flooded the comments freaking out over the precious reunion pics, but it wasn't just fans who were feeling the love.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs wrote, "Wacha!! I'm crying Soo sweet," while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais chimed in with, "I love you still make it a point to see him."

Heather Dubrow from The Real Housewives of Orange County added heart emojis as Southern Charm's Craig Conover reacted with a simple, "Aww."