Andy Cohen's Latest Reunion With Rehomed Dog Wacha Will Melt Your Heart

Three years after rehoming his dog Wacha in 2020, Andy Cohen recently enjoyed a sweet reunion with the beloved pooch and the photos are too cute to handle.

Bravo to this paw-dorable reunion.

Three years after Andy Cohen revealed he had to rehome his dog Wacha, the Watch What Happens Live host recently enjoyed a super-cute doggie date with his former pet.

"Saw an old friend yesterday," he shared in a June 14 Instagram post. "It was heaven."

The accompanying snapshots show Andy flashing a giant smile while petting Wacha before giving him a heart-melting kiss on the head.

Bravoholics immediately flooded the comments freaking out over the precious reunion pics, but it wasn't just fans who were feeling the love.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs wrote, "Wacha!! I'm crying Soo sweet," while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais chimed in with, "I love you still make it a point to see him."

Heather Dubrow from The Real Housewives of Orange County added heart emojis as Southern Charm's Craig Conover reacted with a simple, "Aww."

Andy announced in May 2020 that he had made the difficult decision to find a new home for the beagle-foxhound mix due to aggressive behavior.

"As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy," the 55-year-old shared on Instagram at the time. "Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted."

He added that his son Ben, who was 1-year-old at the time, was also a major consideration in the matter.

"After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him," Andy—who is dad to daughter Lucy, 13 months, in addition to the now-4-year-old—continued. "Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha."

Since then, Andy and Wacha have enjoyed regular reunions, including when they shared a sweet selfie back in December 2021.

