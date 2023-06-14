You People Don't Want to Miss New Parents Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar's Sweet PDA Moment

These new photos of Jonah Hill and girlfriend Olivia Millar are supersweet.
Nearly two weeks after they confirmed they welcomed their first baby together—whose name and sex have not yet been revealed—the couple strolled hand-in-hand along the streets of Malibu.
The Superbad actor wore light-wash ripped jeans with a brightly colored Hawaiian shirt, finishing off the look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. Olivia kept it cozy in flip flops, gray sweatpants and a brown sweater with colorful sea animals, which tied in nicely with Jonah's tropical button down.
Romance rumors surrounding Jonah and Olivia, who co-founded and runs online vintage clothing retailer Chasseresse, were first sparked last summer when the two were seen having a PDA-filled day on a Malibu beach. A month after the sighting, Jonah embarked on a road trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara with Olivia and her family, including her older sister Raychel Roberts.
Though the two have kept their relationship private, Jonah and Olivia were spotted shopping for kids' clothes together during a trip to Hawaii in January. And, come spring, they were parents.
It's not all his family is celebrating. Jonah becoming a father occurred right as sister Beanie Feldstein was tying the knot.
The Booksmart actress married Bonnie-Chance Roberts on May 20 at New York's Cedar Lake Estates in Hudson Valley.
"It is our happy place together," the 29-year-old told Vogue. "I grew up going to summer camp for ten years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming."