You People Don't Want to Miss New Parents Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar's Sweet PDA Moment

Watch : Jonah Hill Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend Olivia Millar

These new photos of Jonah Hill and girlfriend Olivia Millar are supersweet.

Nearly two weeks after they confirmed they welcomed their first baby together—whose name and sex have not yet been revealed—the couple strolled hand-in-hand along the streets of Malibu.

The Superbad actor wore light-wash ripped jeans with a brightly colored Hawaiian shirt, finishing off the look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. Olivia kept it cozy in flip flops, gray sweatpants and a brown sweater with colorful sea animals, which tied in nicely with Jonah's tropical button down.

Romance rumors surrounding Jonah and Olivia, who co-founded and runs online vintage clothing retailer Chasseresse, were first sparked last summer when the two were seen having a PDA-filled day on a Malibu beach. A month after the sighting, Jonah embarked on a road trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara with Olivia and her family, including her older sister Raychel Roberts.