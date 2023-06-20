Find 15 Gifts for the Reader in Your Life in This Book Lover Starter Pack

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer's starting which means a lot of vacation and free time on our hands. That's why this season has always been perfect for reading! Lots of people love to bring a book with them while lounging at the beach or relaxing poolside. Or they take up reading to save themselves from a case of summer boredom.
With everyone in a reading mood this season of beach reads and summer reading lists, we've gathered 15 must haves for the reader in your life. We've got essentials like bookmarks and reading lights for a fun reading experience. There's also cool items like a custom book stamp or a book themed tote bag or a cute embroidered sweater for the extreme readers who really want to show off their bookish flair. So, whether you're shopping for a new reader or a long-time book fanatic, there are gifts for everyone in this list!
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
Chances are, when you're a reader, you also are a massive tote bag fan. This Kate Spade bag sports a fun design of classic books on the front, and it's made out of heavyweight canvas that's strong enough to carry all your hefty books around.
QIYUYA 100pcs Book Stickers
Everyone loves a good stack of stickers, and this 100 piece collection of book themed ones is sure to please the reader in your life. All these cute designs and illustrations range from stacks of books to little animals reading their favorite novel. Stick these on your laptop, water bottle, or even your Kindle!
Eccolo Recycled Lined Journal
Gift a book lover a journal so they can track all the books they've read, write down their thoughts, and craft their reading list. Better yet, this journal uses recycled paper, and the cover is made out of recycled water bottles!
Book Lover Mug
A book lover is a coffee lover, I don't make the rules. This mug is for the readers whose personal motto is something along the lines of "coffee, read, sleep, repeat." And for those who cope with abibliophobia (fear of running out of books) on the daily.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
A Kindle is the perfect gift for a reader who is going on vacation and is distraught over not being able to bring their entire reading list with them. With a Kindle, you can have unlimited titles in your hand at the click of a button.
Clipper Tea Organic Herbal & Green Tea Selection/Sampler
Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Books and tea. It's a combo that just makes sense. Gift this collection of organic herbal & green teas for a soothing night of reading and tea time.
Metal Bicycle Bookends
Add some decor to your bookshelf with these bicycle bookends. They are sensible and stylish to fit a more modern, sleek aesthetic while still having fun with organizing your books.
Personalized Book Embosser
This top selling book embosser is an Etsy's pick! Choose from the wide variety of designs and stamp types to give the book lover in your life their own personalized embosser or stamp. They can have their name marked on all the books in their collection like it's their own library!
Yonor Handmade Walnut Wooden Book Page Holder
This thumb ring page holder is small but mighty. If you're a one-handed reader, you know the struggle of finding the most comfortable position for your fingers to hold open the page. With this item, you can simply slip the ring on your thumb and you're good to go.
Femdela 1200-Piece Book Tabs
Take your classic bookmark to another level with these tabs. Tabbing your book lets you flag any memorable moments in your book from important quotes to swoon-worthy lines to heart-wrenching scenes. This pack has a variety of colors which is especially great for the readers who love to color-coordinate their tabs with the book cover!
Gritin 9 LED Rechargeable Book Light
This clip-on light is for the moments when you promise yourself "only one more chapter," but then keep reading on into the night. Instead of turning on your room light, save energy with this rechargeable reading light with adjustable brightness and flexible neck that you can clip right to your page.
Opalhouse 4oz Mini Grab Tin Candle Set
Set the reading mood with this candle set. All you want is a calming environment so you can relax and settle into your favorite reading spot. These candles with scents of sea salt, hibiscus, coconut, driftwood, and mandarin will transport you to a tropical paradise.
Read More Books Sweatshirt
You can never go wrong with a good embroidered crewneck. This simple but super adorable design is for the readers who are here to spread the romance reading agenda everywhere they go. Shoppers are "obsessed" with the high quality embroidery and cozy material. This etsy shop also has a ton of options for the #booktok girlies with designs of the fictional places from their favorite romance and fantasy books like Pete's Coffee and Bookstore from Emily Henry's Beach Read.
ABSOFINE Magnetic Bookmark Set
Of course, every reader needs a bookmark on hand. These bookmarks are magnetic so they will always stick to your page instead of falling out like other ones. Plus, the classic impressionist paintings like Van Gogh's The Starry Night, are a nice, artsy touch.
MoKo Case for 6.8
For the readers with a Kindle, a cute case is a need to protect your device as you travel around. This floral leather case even has a built-in stand to let you read with ease.
