Kelly Ripa Details the Lengths She and Mark Consuelos Go to For Alone Time

Kelly Ripa REVEALS Podcast Episode With Kids Lola & Michael Grilling Her

Kelly Ripa would prefer an empty nest for certain occasions.

In fact, the Live! host recently revealed that her and husband Mark Consuelos' children—Michael, 26, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20—seem to pop up when they least expect it.

"Mark and I had gotten into our habits of just sort of wandering around as we please, you know, leaving the doors open as we please," Kelly exclusively told Justin Sylvester in the June 14 episode of E! News airing at 11 p.m. "And then, lo and behold, Lola comes back from London and now we've gotta lock it up again. Joaquin came home for his summer break, and we had to lock it up again."

The All My Children alum also expressed her agreement with the old adage, "You see your kids a lot more once they move out of the house," noting of her children, "Once they move out of the house, they find all sorts of reasons to come back home."