If You Can't Stand Denim Shorts, These Alternative Options Will Save Your Summer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shorts can typically be found in everyone's summer wardrobe. Warmer weather calls for lighter materials and looser fits, and shorts often fit the bill. Sometimes, however, denim shorts don't quite do the job. Sometimes, you'd prefer an elastic waistband for more comfort or lighter material for those super warm days.
It's always a good idea to have more summer short options for those days you're not feeling denim. So, we rounded up some non-denim shorts that you'll love to wear all summer long. From striped linen looks to ultra-comfortable sweatshorts, you can dress these shorts up or down with ease. Continue below to shop all of our favorite shorts for the summer that are anything but denim.
High-Waisted Linen-Blend Utility Shorts for Women
Pair these linen-blend shorts with t-shirts, bodysuits, crop tops and more. The elastic waistband makes them super comfortable and easy to wear. The look is currently on sale for just $15 over at Old Navy in sizes x-small to 4X.
Easy Pull-On Shorts in Lightspun
These pull-on shorts are effortlessly chic. You can pack them for your vacation or wear them over a swimsuit for a beach day. They're currently on sale for just $32 at Madewell when you use code YESPLEASE.
Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
Pair these linen-blend shorts with plain t-shirts, bodysuits and more. You can dress the look up with a pair of heels and a bodysuit or go more casual with a t-shirt and sneakers.
4-inch Mid Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts
These linen pull-on shorts are the perfect pair for summer. You can get them on sale in lots of colors, from bright pink to black.
Billie Chino Shorts
These chino shorts are flattering, versatile and perfect for the summer. You can belt them, pair them with cropped t-shirts and so much more. The look is available in many colors, too.
100% Organic Cotton High Rise Denim Pull-On Shorts with Washwell
If you want the denim look without the denim feel, these pull-on cotton shorts should be your go-to. You can dress the look up or down so easily.
Sweatshorts
If you're looking for a comfortable pair of shorts to get you through the summer, this $10 pair from H&M is perfect. The sweatshorts are affordable and available in many colors.
Women's High-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts - Ava & Viv™
Slip into these cute and comfy linen shorts for beach days, on vacation or simply while running errands. They're only $17 at Target, and on reviewer says they "love the feel, weight and style" of the shorts.
Mosucoirl Comfy Drawstring Waist Shorts
These drawstring shorts have over 6,900 positive ratings on Amazon. One reviewer raves, "I bought this for my upcoming beach trip and I'm excited to wear it! It's very flowy and light! It is true to size so you want something a little baggier order a size up."
Alvina Elastic Linen Shorts
These comfortable and breezy linen shorts have summer written all over them. The striped look can be paired with just about anything.
AUTOMET Women's Shorts
You'll want to lounge in these shorts all summer long. The sweatshorts have over 6,000 glowing ratings on Amazon, one reviewer raving, "I love how they slip on and are so comfortable! I have many colors so obviously this style is my favorite!!"
