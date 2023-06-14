Our Shopping Editor Swore by This Heated Eyelash Curler— Now, We Can't Stop Using It

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As shopping experts, we're always game to try out the coolest innovations, whether that's a new mascara or a crystal hair remover. Sometimes, testing new products comes with a little hesitation, though. When one of our shopping editors recommended a heated eyelash curler, that was the case for me.

The thought of applying heat anywhere near my eyes filled me with uncertainty. What if I poked my eye out? Burned my lashes off? I'm not the most steadyhanded, so the possibilities were endless there. However, in the name of curiosity, I, along with the rest of our team, just had to try it.