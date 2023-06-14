Our Shopping Editor Swore by This Heated Eyelash Curler— Now, We Can't Stop Using It

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As shopping experts, we're always game to try out the coolest innovations, whether that's a new mascara or a crystal hair remover. Sometimes, testing new products comes with a little hesitation, though. When one of our shopping editors recommended a heated eyelash curler, that was the case for me.
The thought of applying heat anywhere near my eyes filled me with uncertainty. What if I poked my eye out? Burned my lashes off? I'm not the most steadyhanded, so the possibilities were endless there. However, in the name of curiosity, I, along with the rest of our team, just had to try it.
It's safe to say that our shopping team fell in love with the Chella heated eyelash curler in an instant. After receiving the kits, everyone showed up to the office with sky-high lashes, and compliments ensued. We were all eager to share that the Chella lash curler delivered the longest-looking lashes of our lives.
The process took me a few minutes to get the hang of. The eyelash curler heats up in just seconds after charging it, but it doesn't get dangerously hot. After a few coats of mascara, I brought the curler to the base of my lashes, applying a little bit of pressure as I ran the device through to the end of my lashes. I found that device really only works its magic when a coat of mascara is already applied. While the device gave me instant lift and volume, I also liked that the thin bristles separated any clumps in my lashes. I went in with a few more swipes of mascara, and there I had it. The easiest faux-looking lashes ever.
Continue ahead to shop the game-changing heated eyelash curler, plus some of our other favorites from Chella.
Deluxe Chella Heated Eyelash Curler (USB Re-Chargeable)
You can shop the Chella eyelash curler over at Amazon. The re-chargeable heated eyelash curler is super easy to use and get the hang of. Reviewers call the device "the best heated curler ever."
Chella Good Drama Vegan Mascara
Chella's vegan mascara is a total gamechanger. I got the best results when pairing this mascara with the heated eyelash curler. I'm talking volume and length like no other!
Chella Drama & Shade Mini Good Drama Mascara Set
Take Chella's volumizing mascaras with you on the go with this mascara set. It comes with four tubes of mini mascaras in different shades, carry-on approved!
