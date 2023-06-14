Pregnant Tori Bowie Tragedy: Autopsy Reveals Details on Baby's Death

Watch : Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

Content warning: This story contains details of a stillborn infant.

More details surrounding Tori Bowie's tragic death have emerged after an autopsy was performed on her stillborn baby.

The Olympic gold medalist, 32, was about eight months pregnant with a baby girl when she was found dead in her Florida home on May 2, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida. Officials determined that she died from complications of childbirth due to possible respiratory distress and eclampsia.

In an autopsy report for Bowie's stillborn baby obtained by E! News, a medical examiner listed the cause of death as "intrauterine fetal demise due to maternal condition," meaning the child died within the uterus.

The baby weighed 1.8 pounds and measured approximately 16 inches.

Following the findings, Bowie's agent Kimberly Holland shared more insight into the athlete's final moments, including that she was not actively performing a home birth when her baby started to arrive.