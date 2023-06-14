Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Barbie Girls Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream on Fantastic Outing

Watch : Kim Kardashian's New MYSTERY MAN & A Farty North West Plays a Prank

These Barbie girls had the best visit to a life-size world.



Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian recently enjoyed a fantastic girls trip to the World of Barbie immersive experience with their daughters Chicago West, 5, and True Thompson, 5. Joining them on the pink-filled adventure were nieces Stormi Webster, 5—whose parents are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott—and Dream Kardashian, 6, (who is daughter to Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.)



Khloe shared peeks at their fun-filled outing in Santa Monica June 12 on her Instagram Stories. As for what kind of Barbie shenanigans they got into?

The crew took the opportunity to go all in when it came to the life of plastic, posing in Barbie's fashion studio, hosting their own shows in the TV studio, spending time in Barbie's Camper Van and jumping into the ball pool.

Kim, Khloe and the girls also dressed to impress for the special occasion, with all six sporting head-to-toe Barbie-core pink looks.