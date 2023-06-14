Neil Patrick Harris Shares Amazon Father’s Day Gift Ideas Starting at $15

We interviewed Neil Patrick Harris because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Neil is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're behind on your shopping for Father's Day, there's no need to worry because there are still some gifts that ship quickly. You can always count on Amazon's Prime Shipping, right? The only "problem" with shopping at Amazon is that there are so many choices to pick from. If you want to narrow down your shopping, Neil Patrick Harris worked with Amazon Lifestyle to curate his own storefront with gift picks.

The father of two included a clay mask from Vanessa Hudgens' brand KNOW Beauty and a caffeinated shaving cream and aftershave for the dads who prioritize self-care. He recommended this drawing set for everyone who loves getting creative. His favorite gift from the list? This hilarious mug.