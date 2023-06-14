Neil Patrick Harris Shares Amazon Father’s Day Gift Ideas Starting at $15

We interviewed Neil Patrick Harris because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Neil is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're behind on your shopping for Father's Day, there's no need to worry because there are still some gifts that ship quickly. You can always count on Amazon's Prime Shipping, right? The only "problem" with shopping at Amazon is that there are so many choices to pick from. If you want to narrow down your shopping, Neil Patrick Harris worked with Amazon Lifestyle to curate his own storefront with gift picks.
The father of two included a clay mask from Vanessa Hudgens' brand KNOW Beauty and a caffeinated shaving cream and aftershave for the dads who prioritize self-care. He recommended this drawing set for everyone who loves getting creative. His favorite gift from the list? This hilarious mug.
Neil Patrick Harris' Father's Day Gift Idea From Amazon
Main St. Gifts My Favorite Child Gave Me This Amusing Coffee Mug
"Now, I do have to say that my absolute FAVORITE item on my storefront has to be this incredible mug from Main St. Gifts that says 'MY FAVORITE CHILD GAVE ME THIS AMUSING COFFEE MUG.' Laughter is a big part of my family so this is definitely a favorite!"
Norberg & Linden XL Drawing Set
"I'm a big enabler for creativity with my kids so we're really loving the Norberg & Linden XL Drawing Set. It's such a great outlet for the kids to doodle and draw. I highly recommend!"
This set has 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Maxine Dog Backpack
"The Maxine Dog Backpack Carrier is amazing especially if you're a parent on the go! It's perfect for carrying the pups around outside or even around the house!"
This pick is available in three sizes.
OutWest Sport Pickleball Paddle
"The OutWest Sport Pickleball Paddle is a family favorite this summer. We love to get outside when we can and do activities so this is a great way to have some family fun especially as things continue to warm up in the city."
Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera
"My storefront has gifts made for capturing special moments with your family like the Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera. This camera is my favorite because it takes such clear photos which is perfect for documenting the next family adventure!"
This camera has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sea to Summit Comfort Plus Self-Inflating Foam Sleeping Pad for Camping
"Speaking of adventures, I just got this incredible sleeping pad for camping called the Sea to Summit Comfort Plus Self-Inflating Foam Sleeping Pad. I do love my sleep and I'm sure all parents can definitely relate… this sleeping pad is great for the outdoors or even for indoor forts!"
Neil also included some self-care essentials in his list of Father's Day gift picks, including a clay mask and a hydrating mist.
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay
The Glacial Bay Clay Mask is from Vanessa Hudgens' beauty brand KNOW Beauty. You can use this to remove impurities, tighten pores, and boost radiance, according to the brand.
Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist
The Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist can be applied on bare skin and over makeup. Use this spray to soothe irritated skin, prime your skin for makeup, refresh your look, and deliver a dewy glow.
Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated Shaving Cream & Aftershave Set
Dad can start the morning with a kick with this caffeine-infused shaving gel and aftershave set.
A fan of the set raved, "Listen up boys and girls... If you are looking for the best of the best in a shave cream, you have come the the right product. I base this opinion after trying many other shave creams myself over the years... Without a question the Pacific Shaving Company caffeinated cream beats em all hands down. Why? You may ask. Simple. I can shave faster and smoother (along with my vintage Fat Boy razor) than with any other product."
MISSION Original Microfiber Cooling Towel for The Gym, Yoga, Golf, and More
Wet this towel and it stays cool for up to 2 hours. To reactivate it, just add water, wring it out, and snap. Wrap it around your neck or wrist to cool off quicker. This performance fabric cools up to 30 degrees below average body temperature in less than a minute. It comes in a few colors and has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ben Kaufman 100% Cotton Velour Towels- Set of 4
These super soft towels are perfect for a family day at the beach or pool. This set has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
WolfWise 3-4 Person Easy Up Beach Tent UPF 50+ Portable Instant Sun Shelter Canopy Umbrella with Extended Zippered Porch
This spacious tent provides UPF 50+ sun protection for your next family outing. It's super easy to set up and it has great ventilation. This pop-up tent has 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
