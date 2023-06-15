High School Graduation Gift Guide: Score an A+ With Jewelry, College Basics, Travel Needs & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

School's out for the summer! School's out...forever? Well, it can certainly feel that way for the class of 2023, newly minted high school graduates that were born when I think I was in 9th grade.

But this isn't about me. It's about you, and them, and celebrating their many accomplishments. What to get for the cool Gen Z with hand motions you don't totally understand, hair choices that don't make sense, and fashion you personally would have avoided back in the day?

I have a few ideas.

Maybe your fave is doing the whole travel-across-the-world thing. Maybe they've got a job or internship with a start date all lined up. Maybe they're already going College Mode. Whatever their dreams, goals, and plans are, there's a little treat to suit them.

Break out the old-school-but-cool-again Polaroid cameras and sparkling cider, because these are the best gifts for 2023 high school graduates. Cheers!